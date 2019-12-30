The British Darts Organisation (BDO) says its World Championship prize money will be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.In a letter to players, sent just five days before the tournament is due to start, BDO chairman Des Jacklin said income was down 85% on predictions.He added commercial advisers Sportotal had failed to secure a sponsor because of perceptions the BDO is "toxic".Jacklin said the news was "extremely difficult" for him to write.He also added that income from TV contracts had been "largely decimated" by production costs, and by the payment of previous debts."Given the current financial position of the BDO, we as directors would have been failing in our fiduciary duty had we ignored these elements and pledged as prize money the funds we do not have, nor are guaranteed to receive," he said.He added: "Obviously as a player you need to reflect on how you will react to this disappointing news but all I ask is that... regardless of the fact that we may not be able guarantee the prize funds as first indicated, you will still be willing to honour the participation agreement and grace the BDO and the audiences with your presence."The BDO World Championships will take place from 4-12 January at Indigo at The O2.The tournament had previously been held at the Lakeside in Surrey since 1986.