voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 30, 2019, 10:45:11 PM
mvg has been poor
Fordy

Re: Darts thread
December 30, 2019, 11:00:09 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 30, 2019, 10:45:11 PM
mvg has been poor

Easy route to the final.
electricghost

Re: Darts thread
December 30, 2019, 11:18:11 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/darts/50952382

The British Darts Organisation (BDO) says its World Championship prize money will be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.
rebel23

Re: Darts thread
December 30, 2019, 11:23:37 PM
The BDO and PDC will merge at some point.  Hard pill to swallow delays the inevitable,
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 30, 2019, 11:42:13 PM
Quote from: electricghost on December 30, 2019, 11:18:11 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/darts/50952382

The British Darts Organisation (BDO) says its World Championship prize money will be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.

Didn't know 2020 BDO Worlds has moved from the Lakeside to the O2, that looks to have spectacularly backfired.
Alf

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:09:58 AM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 30, 2019, 11:42:13 PM
Didn't know 2020 BDO Worlds has moved from the Lakeside to the O2, that looks to have spectacularly backfired.

It's at the Indigo at the 02 which holds 2350. can't see them getting anywhere near that.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 01:22:21 AM
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 12:09:58 AM
It's at the Indigo at the 02 which holds 2350. can't see them getting anywhere near that.

Well 15% of tickets have only been sold so far.

 Noticed the prize money for the BDO World championships is quite poor anyway, £15k for reaching the semi finals, that's before the prize money has been reduced, you get £100k for reaching the PDC world semis, you got £7.500 for losing in the first round at the PDC worlds, you get £6.500 for reaching the quarterfinals in the BDO.
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 10:38:05 AM
Just read that Price was a bit of a bellend again. I'm shocked.
CheshireDave

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 11:26:26 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:38:05 AM
Just read that Price was a bit of a bellend again. I'm shocked.

Was just handbags last night really. Wright tried to have a laugh and a joke with Price directly after winning the first set which Price didn't like as he was focused on the match. Also Price didn't shake Wright's hand at the end.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:08:13 PM
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:26:26 AM
Was just handbags last night really. Wright tried to have a laugh and a joke with Price directly after winning the first set which Price didn't like as he was focused on the match. Also Price didn't shake Wright's hand at the end.

I may be wrong but apparently Price was boasting about beating Wright 6-0, Wright made a comment to Price after winning the first set, it's not going to be 6-0 or something along the lines.
Knight

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:14:09 PM
I say this as an almost totally ignorant casual viewer of the PDO championship when I'm waiting for football to start over christmas but what is the point of the BDO? Feels like demonstrably worse players, playing for demonstrably worse prize money, with demonstrably worse coverage.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 01:49:19 PM
Having a discussion on another forum, the BDO worlds is at an awkward time of year, just after the festive season, people would budget for a visit to the Lakeside, but London can be expensive especially if an overnight stay is needed, then you have people back at work after the festive season, then lack of money
Fordy

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 02:12:07 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on December 30, 2019, 11:23:37 PM
The BDO and PDC will merge at some point.  Hard pill to swallow delays the inevitable,

Doubt it. Only think the PDC will be interested in is the women's side of the BDO.

See Fallon Sherrock is pulled out of the BDO worlds so it's started. The PDC will be trying to get the women over to their side.
Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 02:49:32 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/darts/50952382

BDO World Championship prize money 'reduced somewhat' after poor ticket sales

The British Darts Organisation (BDO) says its World Championship prize money will be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.

In a letter to players, sent just five days before the tournament is due to start, BDO chairman Des Jacklin said income was down 85% on predictions.

He added commercial advisers Sportotal had failed to secure a sponsor because of perceptions the BDO is "toxic".

Jacklin said the news was "extremely difficult" for him to write.

He also added that income from TV contracts had been "largely decimated" by production costs, and by the payment of previous debts.

"Given the current financial position of the BDO, we as directors would have been failing in our fiduciary duty had we ignored these elements and pledged as prize money the funds we do not have, nor are guaranteed to receive," he said.

He added: "Obviously as a player you need to reflect on how you will react to this disappointing news but all I ask is that... regardless of the fact that we may not be able guarantee the prize funds as first indicated, you will still be willing to honour the participation agreement and grace the BDO and the audiences with your presence."

The BDO World Championships will take place from 4-12 January at Indigo at The O2.

The tournament had previously been held at the Lakeside in Surrey since 1986.
Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 02:50:48 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/darts/50955916

Fallon Sherrock: Briton pulls out of BDO Women's Championship

Fallon Sherrock will not compete at the BDO Women's World Championship in January, her management has announced.

The 25-year-old, who became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, took "many factors into consideration", a Modus Darts statement on social media said.

It added that they included "unexpected changes" to the event.

On Monday, the BDO said prize money would be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.

The championships - featuring separate men's and women's tournaments - take place between 4 and 12 January at Indigo at The O2 in London.

In a letter to players, BDO chairman Des Jacklin said income was down 85% on predictions and commercial advisers Sportotal had failed to secure a sponsor because of perceptions the BDO is "toxic".

Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the Alexandra Palace event when she beat Ted Evetts at the first round of the PDC World Championship.

She went on to reach the third round and has since been given a spot in all World Series of Darts events in 2020 and will compete in the US, Denmark, Germany and New Zealand.
FiSh77

Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:44:43 PM
Fucking hell Wright 2-0 up
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:45:19 PM
2-0 Wright.

MVG has been nowhere near his best all tournament.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:45:51 PM
Van Gerwen doesnt look capable.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:48:03 PM
he could be 6-0 and 2-0 up in this match and I still would half expect him to lose.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Darts thread
Today at 07:54:37 PM
MVG turning on the style now. Impressive stuff in set 3.
