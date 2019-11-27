« previous next »
Offline FiSh77

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17520 on: Yesterday at 08:11:41 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 08:09:05 PM
MVG has had a BDO draw all the tournament the players he's played so far are all BDO standard

Man City of darts?
Online kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17521 on: Yesterday at 09:37:28 PM »
Watching Glen Durrant play Darts is rough class player but so boring
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17522 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 PM »
Anybody know where would be a good spot to watch the Darts in Liverpool on New Year's Day?
Offline Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas!

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17523 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 PM »
I really don't want a Price v MVG final. I'll not even bother watching that probably.
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17524 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 PM »
Gowan on Gezzy two more wins two go

Obviously I understand why people may not like him but for me he's a great character for the game and the rivalry he's starting to have with MVG can become something special.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 07:07:01 AM »
Quote from: Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas! on Yesterday at 10:38:02 PM
I really don't want a Price v MVG final. I'll not even bother watching that probably.

Nor me. Fuck gerwen price in his stupid face.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 07:17:06 PM »
This could be fun if both are near their best.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17527 on: Today at 07:18:51 PM »
If Price plays at his best I think he'll win by a couple of sets as his top level is higher than Wright. If he doesn't it'll be a dogfight and you'd favour Wright.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17528 on: Today at 07:28:18 PM »
Did Price call him a fucking prick there?  ;D
Online kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17529 on: Today at 07:30:20 PM »
Can't stand Wright absolute clown better not be getting to the final here nobody wants him against MVG as it's gonna be a complet borefest final because Wright shits the bed in finals
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17530 on: Today at 07:31:51 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 07:30:20 PM
Can't stand Wright absolute clown better not be getting to the final here nobody wants him against MVG as it's gonna be a complet borefest final because Wright shits the bed in finals

Whys he a clown...?
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17531 on: Today at 07:36:19 PM »
I don't mind Peter Wright, i find Gerwyn Price more of a prick
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17532 on: Today at 07:42:13 PM »
HAHAHAHHAHAHHA.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17533 on: Today at 07:42:36 PM »
Hahahaha this guy
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17534 on: Today at 07:42:51 PM »
Dont give it if you cant take it
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17535 on: Today at 07:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 07:36:19 PM
I don't mind Peter Wright, i find Gerwyn Price more of a prick


Always respected him for this.

Both of them have a habit of rubbing people up the wrong way but both great players
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17536 on: Today at 07:54:04 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:42:36 PM
Hahahaha this guy

Not been watching. Care to share?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17537 on: Today at 07:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:54:04 PM
Not been watching. Care to share?

1st set Wright took comfortably and kind of gave Price a nudge as they both walked off stage.

2nd set Price came back and won and got in Wrights face
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17538 on: Today at 07:58:31 PM »
Pleased that game is on first so I can miss it.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17539 on: Today at 08:06:22 PM »
Just put it on. Seems like Wright is trying to instigate and get under his skin because he knows the crowd are already lukewarm at best towards Price. Shit behaviour if you ask me and I can't stand Price most of the time.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:58:31 PM
Pleased that game is on first so I can miss it.

Why? Good match this
Online voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17541 on: Today at 08:16:00 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 08:06:58 PM
Why? Good match this

I can't stand watching price and his stupid face.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17542 on: Today at 08:37:17 PM »
This is crap from Price. Total miracle he's still within shouting distance.
Online kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17543 on: Today at 08:38:57 PM »
Price needs to step up as if Wright wins will get a non event of a final which will probably end 7-1 or 7-2
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17544 on: Today at 08:38:58 PM »
Was hoping for slightly better quality than this, still close and interesting but it's been awful, Wright seems to be scoring ok but doubling has been shit and Price can't score or double.  ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17545 on: Today at 08:41:20 PM »
Can't disagree. If Van Gerwen gets through and has to face this he'll be looking for different ways to take out 40 to alleviate boredom. They'd have to play a lot better. 91 average from Gerwyn, BDO would send that back.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17546 on: Today at 08:43:38 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:38:57 PM
Price needs to step up as if Wright wins will get a non event of a final which will probably end 7-1 or 7-2

Itll be a non event either way, Van Gerwen dismantles either of these
Online kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17547 on: Today at 08:50:01 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 08:43:38 PM
Itll be a non event either way, Van Gerwen dismantles either of these
Yeah but at least Price has beaten MVG in a big TV event, Wright is a bottler in finals it's like the modern day Phil Taylor vs Peter Manley
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17548 on: Today at 08:52:10 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:50:01 PM
Yeah but at least Price has beaten MVG in a big TV event, Wright is a bottler in finals it's like the modern day Phil Taylor vs Peter Manley

Aye as opposed to the modern day Phil Taylor Vs Simon Whitlock
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17549 on: Today at 09:02:01 PM »
Back in your box Price  :wave
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17550 on: Today at 09:02:58 PM »
An 89 average? The fuck outta here, I don't give a shit if it's a World Championship semi-final. Never got near 100 in any set and only eclipsed 90 in 2. Honestly, that was rancid.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17551 on: Today at 09:04:21 PM »
Thank god for that, I couldn't have watched a Van Gerwin v Price final.

Typical show of class from Price there not shaking Wrights hand.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17552 on: Today at 09:12:25 PM »
Price is a cock
Online Tony18:6

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17553 on: Today at 09:30:18 PM »
Van Gerwen win please  ;)
Online gemofabird

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17554 on: Today at 09:44:14 PM »
Underdog please.
Online Tony18:6

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17555 on: Today at 09:56:22 PM »
Again C'mon MVG (and for the avoidance of doubt)

https://twitter.com/NathanAspi/status/1190231450924310528?s=20

Offline -Willo-

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17556 on: Today at 09:56:48 PM »
Never have a better chance of beating MVG and you play like this, played Aspinall.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17557 on: Today at 10:02:34 PM »
And makes it 2-2  :)
Online gemofabird

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17558 on: Today at 10:04:17 PM »
Online Tony18:6

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17559 on: Today at 10:18:18 PM »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 10:04:17 PM
Ajax fan? Ha.

Ajax fan from Stockport - possibly  ;)
