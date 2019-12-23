« previous next »
Darts thread

Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 08:19:26 PM
Chizzy out, great match that
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 08:20:30 PM
106 average over 26 legs is stupid. Only 2 or 3 players could beat him playing like that.
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 08:48:37 PM
And a 170 by Anderson!!
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:11:48 PM
Anderson 3 sets to 1 down here.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:14:00 PM
Gando in a spot of bother
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:15:36 PM
Searle has had 32 shots at a double, Anderson 14.
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:16:30 PM
Are darts players that use plain white flights on their darts the equivalent of footballers that wear black football boots?
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:39:05 PM
WTF is going on seems to be a problem with the TV coverage
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:42:09 PM
Weve had a power cut at The Palace.  Peter Wright v Seigo Asada game has been delayed. You will not miss a thing ⁦
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:44:10 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2019, 09:42:09 PM
Weve had a power cut at The Palace.  Peter Wright v Seigo Asada game has been delayed. You will not miss a thing ⁦

Cheers, i remember ht power cut that time & the premier league final was moved to a day later, just as well we had 2, 9 darters in that delayed final. ;D
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:45:50 PM
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:51:03 PM
Power cut at the palace, insert Phil Taylor jokes here. ;D
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:52:09 PM
How long do they have to give it before calling it a day if they can't get the power back on quickly?
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:58:04 PM
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2019, 09:58:44 PM
Power back on.
kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:34:45 AM
Is it me or is the Fallon Sherrock love in getting a bit too much?

I mean she's done really well to reach this stage but the way Sky have been hyping her up I think they are going a tad overboard with it.

Chris Dobey is on his way to becoming a top class player and I think Sherrock is in for a rude awakening and I can't see anything but a 4-0 Dobey win.

Also that De Zwaan Chizzy match on Monday was class, De Zwaan seems to be having that run he did at the Matchplay in 2018 gonna be hard to stop now that he's riding a wave of momentum.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:40:25 AM
she, sky and the pdc should be making as much of it as they can and riding the wave for as long as they can.

it's been massive news. the fucking new york times had it on their twitter feed.
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 11:33:59 AM
I think shoving her into a celebration pose for photographs after her last match was in poor taste.

But for Sherrock it's a massive pay day (£25k) and exposure on the world stage. She should be making the most of it.

Suljovic is no pushover either. He played the occasion rather than the player, but he's been a Premier league standard player and was seeded. Would never belittle her win.

And for SKY, they have lost so many sports the last 2 years. Darts and cricket are their more exclusive sports. This is something that is going to drive viewers to watching tomorrow
kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
Today at 03:15:44 PM
Glen Durrant is so tough to beat in set play
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
Today at 03:51:05 PM
Sherrock takes the 1st set
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:12:20 PM
Dobey levels 1-1

Big finish there from Sherrock to take the opening leg of the 3rd. 142 I think it was.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:12:40 PM
Her finishing is unreal.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:16:35 PM
Nice nice.

Sherrock takes the 3rd set and leads 2-1 in a race to 4
CheshireDave

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:39:27 PM
Dobey wins it 4-2. He's played really well. 102 average and plenty of 180s for him.

Sherrock was far from disgraced though.
Red-Soldier

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:39:49 PM
Looks like she's going out, but she's done herself proud.

voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:42:20 PM
When you get a surprise player in a tournament who gets a big surprise win then beats a high seed, the #22 is the kind of person who ends it.

He's averaged 101 in the end so he's played really well to win in the end


She's gonna find that women's bdo next week such a massive anti climax. Probably lose first round!
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:44:33 PM
Dobey's scoring was relentless there. Averaged over 100 despite missing shitloads of doubles.
kloppagetime

Re: Darts thread
Today at 04:47:59 PM
Dobey can reach the final here did an eachway on him at 40/1
