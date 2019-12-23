Is it me or is the Fallon Sherrock love in getting a bit too much?



I mean she's done really well to reach this stage but the way Sky have been hyping her up I think they are going a tad overboard with it.



Chris Dobey is on his way to becoming a top class player and I think Sherrock is in for a rude awakening and I can't see anything but a 4-0 Dobey win.



Also that De Zwaan Chizzy match on Monday was class, De Zwaan seems to be having that run he did at the Matchplay in 2018 gonna be hard to stop now that he's riding a wave of momentum.