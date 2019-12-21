I dont think the intensity of the booing was any different than any other standard TV darts match.



What was different last night was the reasons for booing. Suljovic wasn't a pantomime villain that had badmouthed the fans or had beef with another player in the past. He was booed because they wanted to 'help' Sherrock win.



I've said it in the past though, if you are going to take darts away from the likes of snooker and tennis (which are at its essence a similar 'in the zone' concentration based sport) and put them in loud 'partisan' (hate that word) arenas then you are going to get this behaviour. Rightly or wrongly.



I don't think it takes any shine off Sherrock and her performance. She rightly deserved to win and Suljovic played the occasion and not the match.



Personally I think booing anyone that is on a set/match dart is a c*nts trick. Ok boo missing a 9 darter or boo a player if there is a genuine reason to dislike a player and support players you like.