Darts thread

Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 12:00:59 AM
Just think the top players are going in to this far too cocky.

No way Wright should of been in trouble like that.
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 12:20:23 AM
High profile struggles and losses are not a new thing.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 09:15:58 PM
Anyone got a good stream for the darts?


FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 09:27:47 PM
Sherrock wins the first set, great comeback from 2 legs down
monkeyharris

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 09:31:51 PM
Never seen Mensur throw so fast. Pressure getting to him?
Two superb checkouts from Fallon


FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 09:57:36 PM
2-1 Sherrock, crowd were c*nts then with Mensur though
monkeyharris

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 09:59:13 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 21, 2019, 09:57:36 PM
2-1 Sherrock, crowd were c*nts then with Mensur though
Should have heard them earlier with Reyes vs Lewis
I get the partisan thing but booing is not on

Sherrock doing great here


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:09:47 PM
ARROWS!!!

She deserve that, too. Suljovic is a good player.
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:10:12 PM
Arf!
TheKid.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:10:20 PM
She is fucking brilliant
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:11:40 PM
Unbelievable. Well fucking in
gemofabird

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:12:10 PM
Fair dues to finish on bull.



monkeyharris

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:12:20 PM
Her finishing was so good there


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2019, 10:44:38 PM
good on her. always good to see the back of suljovic.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 04:53:22 AM
The booing is getting absurd though.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 06:43:24 AM
Loved it, especially with suljovic "apologising " every time he won a leg. Nothing is more belittling,  just play your game.
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 10:08:03 AM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:53:22 AM
The booing is getting absurd though.

I'm not defending it but I don't think it's really any better or worse than it has been for years
monkeyharris

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 11:36:46 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:08:03 AM
I'm not defending it but I don't think it's really any better or worse than it has been for years
The caller needs to ask for order from the crowd when its going down
I did notice earlier in the week one of the Brits gesturing to the crowd to not do it when it was kicking off against them..cant think which though
Obviously no way would Lewis do that


gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 12:02:40 PM
I dont think the intensity of the booing was any different than any other standard TV darts match.

What was different last night was the reasons for booing. Suljovic wasn't a pantomime villain that had badmouthed the fans or had beef with another player in the past. He was booed because they wanted to 'help' Sherrock win.

I've said it in the past though, if you are going to take darts away from the likes of snooker and tennis (which are at its essence a similar 'in the zone' concentration based sport) and put them in loud 'partisan' (hate that word) arenas then you are going to get this behaviour. Rightly or wrongly.

I don't think it takes any shine off Sherrock and her performance. She rightly deserved to win and Suljovic played the occasion and not the match.

Personally I think booing anyone that is on a set/match dart is a c*nts trick. Ok boo missing a 9 darter or boo a player if there is a genuine reason to dislike a player and support players you like.
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 08:00:23 PM
Come on Beaton, 1 more set!!
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
Gerrin!!
gemofabird

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 10:29:15 PM
Does Evans have to be home by 11 or what?



The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Darts thread
Today at 09:27:37 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:08:03 AM
I'm not defending it but I don't think it's really any better or worse than it has been for years
The booing of 180's and of people who don't cause headlines like Mensur is baffling though.
