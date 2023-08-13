Anyone use BT TV?
Our Sky is due to go up to £180, Ive been on to them a couple of times been offered £150 then £133. Been told I need to phone back within the last 30 days of contract as we have some big offers currently which they may only be able to replicate once were within that period. Still not sure theyll be able to match/beat what were on currently (£117)
Looked at BT and looks like we could get pretty much the same package for £90. Just wondered what others experiences are of BT TV?
So their best offer is now £123.50, (£30.50 is broadband), so Id probably go elsewhere for that) which is marginally more than we pay currently. Just know itll go up about £10 in April which is annoying.
She did mention Sky Stream and looking at our package for a new customer it would be about £63 a month. So I am tempted by that.
Think I could live with the delay but how much impact is there on picture quality? When I watch Netflix through an app on tv is that streamed? Im assuming yes and the picture quality on Sky Stream would be the same?
Also with streaming youre obviously reliant on your broadband, so if thats down you cant watch TV at all?
Has no one got experience of BT TV? Although I think Id probably go for Sky Stream over BT as thats also streamed