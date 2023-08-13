Anyone here got sky glass ?



Not got it yet, but will be switching to it once my downgraded package comes into effect. I have to keep Sky as we need the multiroom and the stability of it all for my MIL & FIL who live with us, so the mulitroom is a godesendI was paying £115 a month, i've cancelled Sports and Movies (and got myself IPTV), so my new monthly will be £75 a month and when i take up the glass offer, i should get that down to about £60 a month - which i'm prepared to pay.A friend has Glass and like it, only issue he had initially was with his broadband, it wasn't up to spec ( as he lives in a tiny rural village) but once he got that sorted he hasn't had any problems and the service is as good as the satellite offering and the TV is a pretty decent spec by all accounts.