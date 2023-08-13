« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 143125 times)

Offline arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1200 on: August 13, 2023, 02:20:53 am »
Im currently paying £116 and they offered me £108 for a new 12 month contract. Told them to cancel, since then emailed me offers 3 times like desperados. Keeping them hanging till the last week, not fussed if I drop them if the deal doesnt work. I even said on the phone why do they do these silly games, I knew theyd offer me deals when I cancelled. They were adamant they wouldnt, its ridiculous.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1201 on: August 13, 2023, 02:29:33 pm »
Anyone here got sky glass ?
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August 13, 2023, 02:29:33 pm
Anyone here got sky glass ?

Not got it yet, but will be switching to it once my downgraded package comes into effect.  I have to keep Sky as we need the multiroom and the stability of it all for my MIL & FIL who live with us, so the mulitroom is a godesend

I was paying £115 a month, i've cancelled Sports and Movies (and got myself IPTV), so my new monthly will be £75 a month and when i take up the glass offer, i should get that down to about £60 a month - which i'm prepared to pay.

A friend has Glass and like it, only issue he had initially was with his broadband, it wasn't up to spec ( as he lives in a tiny rural village) but once he got that sorted he hasn't had any problems and the service is as good as the satellite offering and the TV is a pretty decent spec by all accounts. 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Do they offer 4K on glass? it wasn't obvious that they do on the Stream service.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Yeah they do, extra £6 a month
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Interesting. I'm considering the Stream one, will have to do a bit more investigation, though if I find out there's a delay then it can fuck off.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Im almost certain theres a 90-120 second delay on Glass vs. Sky Q, or at least there was at launch. Not sure if thats been improved more recently.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm »
Ive a 7 year old 65 inch LG which has gone faulty , a couple, of tv repairs have said they wont do so Im looking at sky glass . Called them yesterday and was going to look at ordering one but because I have a discounted package atm that will become void so the package inc glass went from what I expected to be £24 a month (4 years ) plus the £68 I pay now they wanted £115 all in going forward .

They said I can take a new deal and get sky sports free for three months but it put me off , I also wondered when contracts come up Is the fact you have sky glass going to affect your chance of renegotiating a better package .


Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,801
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August  7, 2023, 02:43:39 pm
Anyone use BT TV?

Our Sky is due to go up to £180, Ive been on to them a couple of times been offered £150 then £133. Been told I need to phone back within the last 30 days of contract as we have some big offers currently which they may only be able to replicate once were within that period. Still not sure theyll be able to match/beat what were on currently (£117)

Looked at BT and looks like we could get pretty much the same package for £90. Just wondered what others experiences are of BT TV?
So their best offer is now £123.50, (£30.50 is broadband), so Id probably go elsewhere for that) which is marginally more than we pay currently. Just know itll go up about £10 in April which is annoying.

She did mention Sky Stream and looking at our package for a new customer it would be about £63 a month. So I am tempted by that.

Think I could live with the delay but how much impact is there on picture quality? When I watch Netflix through an app on tv is that streamed? Im assuming yes and the picture quality on Sky Stream would be the same?

Also with streaming youre obviously reliant on your broadband, so if thats down you cant watch TV at all?

Has no one got experience of BT TV? Although  I think Id probably go for Sky Stream over BT as thats also streamed
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:45 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 