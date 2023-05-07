« previous next »
Ideally Id tell them to fuck off and actually leave. The problem is Sky actually have me by the balls, my parents and wife all watch a lot of Indian TV (its all my parents watch) and Sky have very good offering of Indian channels where as Virgins is pretty poor by comparison. Plus my dad is going through chemotherapy at the moment so doesnt really leave the house so relies on the TV to keep him entertained so I cant be without Sky, we even recently got an extra Sky box so he can watch TV in bed as he spends about 23 hours of the day there, other then that we have a very basic package, no cinema or sports or anything like that.
Ah sorry to hear about your Dad and understandable reasons why you stick with them.

My Mam lives alone, has dementia and watches the TV pretty much all day as she doesn't really go out much now we stopped her from driving.

She has the old box and pays about £125 a month for just the basic Sky package including multiroomz Sky fibre broadband and telephone which is a rip off but because she know how to use the Sky box we are reluctant to change it at the moment
same, not bothered with anything apart from the Apple TV, I have another one free from Barclaycard too, which I'll activate once the Sky one runs out, that one included 6 month of other Apple offerings too
The Premier League tickets just like anything else decent is impossible to win (it feels like).
I've been with Sky 18 months and out of contract.

I called up their retention team twice over the past few weeks to try get the best renewal possible. When I joined I was paying £65/month which included Sky Signature, SkySports HD and UHD, BT Sport and Netflix Premium. I was using NOW TV for my broadband (£20/month) which Sky own.

I spent an hour on the phone yesterday with their retention team and after my best haggling efforts, was quoted £73 which included Sky Signature, SkySports HD and UHD, Netflix Premium and Sky Broadband. If I want to add BT Sport when the PL starts it will be an extra £25, taking the total to £98!

I decided to take SkySports off for now seeing as theres no football anyway, meaning I'm paying £32/month. The sales agent told me if I call before the PL starts, I might be able to get SkySports and BT Sport at a reduced price as they usually run special offers.

I don't want to be paying £98 a month when the season starts again and wondering if anyone has any ideas or suggestions on how to try get more money off my package? Is it true if I decided to cancel, I would get a call within a few weeks from Sky offering me a much better deal? I heard that this is not 100% the case as only a selected few people get the call after being picked out by a random ballot.

I have 30 days to cancel if I need to.

If I can get them down to £80/month for everything i'd be happy!

Any help would be really appreciated!
Retentions are smarter than they used to be. Youve said that youve called them twice but youve not actually cancelled. They can usually tell the difference between someone who genuinely wants to cancel and someone whos got no intention of cancelling and just wants to blag a better price.

You need to ring them back and tell them that you dont want to downgrade any services because you use them but the cost is too expensive. Its also worth having in hand competitor prices. Price up the same package from BT (and Virgin if its available in your area) and have those prices to hand.

You need to be prepared to put the cancellation in and wait for the call back from retentions.
