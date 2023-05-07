I've been with Sky 18 months and out of contract.



I called up their retention team twice over the past few weeks to try get the best renewal possible. When I joined I was paying £65/month which included Sky Signature, SkySports HD and UHD, BT Sport and Netflix Premium. I was using NOW TV for my broadband (£20/month) which Sky own.



I spent an hour on the phone yesterday with their retention team and after my best haggling efforts, was quoted £73 which included Sky Signature, SkySports HD and UHD, Netflix Premium and Sky Broadband. If I want to add BT Sport when the PL starts it will be an extra £25, taking the total to £98!



I decided to take SkySports off for now seeing as theres no football anyway, meaning I'm paying £32/month. The sales agent told me if I call before the PL starts, I might be able to get SkySports and BT Sport at a reduced price as they usually run special offers.



I don't want to be paying £98 a month when the season starts again and wondering if anyone has any ideas or suggestions on how to try get more money off my package? Is it true if I decided to cancel, I would get a call within a few weeks from Sky offering me a much better deal? I heard that this is not 100% the case as only a selected few people get the call after being picked out by a random ballot.



I have 30 days to cancel if I need to.



If I can get them down to £80/month for everything i'd be happy!



Any help would be really appreciated!