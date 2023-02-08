Sky Q is brilliant, had it since late 2017, it's been flawless.
When you're getting it installed, ask the Engineer if you're getting one of those remotes with the voice control function.
I got one when it was being installed but have read that some people were never given one, they cost around £30 quid as well.
My eldest was around 5 when we got ours installed, it got irritating quickly when she'd grab the remote while I was watching something and tell it to switch over to Cartoon Network or Nickolodean and start laughing and run to the other room.