Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread

Wabaloolah

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
February 8, 2023, 06:04:22 pm
Finally got round to cancelling this today,  saving me £60 a month
The G in Gerrard

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
February 20, 2023, 10:44:15 pm
Just had email today that inline with changes to their service my bill will increase by £10 per month. ::)
Claire.

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
February 20, 2023, 11:04:20 pm
If youre not happy with that you might be able to cancel for free, check the terms.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
February 23, 2023, 01:00:12 pm
Going to stick with them as I'm a "VIP" customer but will call them and see if I can amend costs going forward.
Crosby Nick

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
March 1, 2023, 01:54:01 pm
Getting Sky Q this month as had been on an old box for ages. Got a fair bit off my monthly cost too (about £40) although wont notice that for long as they said prices are rising in April anyway!
Fordy

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 07:01:27 pm
Sky are playing drity tricks. You ask for cancellations who put you through to a valuation team. That team knocks off about £10 to see if you are happy to accept. So you have to ask for the cancellations again to get a better deal.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 07:29:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2023, 01:54:01 pm
Getting Sky Q this month as had been on an old box for ages. Got a fair bit off my monthly cost too (about £40) although wont notice that for long as they said prices are rising in April anyway!

I did the same as they would no longer sevice the old boxes without charging

Sky Q is all internet based and is only as good as your internet connection
Graeme

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 07:52:18 pm
Sky Q still delivers all of the live broadcast over satellite, just all the catchup services etc are over Internet. Sky Glass is the fully Internet delivered product.
Crosby Nick

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 07:58:38 pm
Cheers. Our internet isnt the most reliable to be honest. But thats provided by Sky so if theres any problems Ill be kicking off.

Do you still record/series link things or do you just watch them via the on demand stuff?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 09:15:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:58:38 pm
Do you still record/series link things or do you just watch them via the on demand stuff?
Both!
Crosby Nick

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 09:44:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:15:48 pm
Both!

Cheers. So if you record you effectively watch it from what saved in the box as opposed to streaming it online?

Should have asked this earlier because inevitably things will be my fault if they dont work. :D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 10:00:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:34 pm
Cheers. So if you record you effectively watch it from what saved in the box as opposed to streaming it online?
That's it. It does helpfully down load next episode of show if possible as well! Sky Q is good.
RedSince86

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 10:28:56 pm
Sky Q is brilliant, had it since late 2017, it's been flawless.

When you're getting it installed, ask the Engineer if you're getting one of those remotes with the voice control function.

I got one when it was being installed but have read that some people were never given one, they cost around £30 quid as well.

My eldest was around 5 when we got ours installed, it got irritating quickly when she'd grab the remote while I was watching something and tell it to switch over to Cartoon Network or Nickolodean and start laughing and run to the other room. ::)
