Sky Q is brilliant, had it since late 2017, it's been flawless.When you're getting it installed, ask the Engineer if you're getting one of those remotes with the voice control function.I got one when it was being installed but have read that some people were never given one, they cost around £30 quid as well.My eldest was around 5 when we got ours installed, it got irritating quickly when she'd grab the remote while I was watching something and tell it to switch over to Cartoon Network or Nickolodean and start laughing and run to the other room.