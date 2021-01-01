« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 129323 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 am »
At this point they may as well say it needs its own room with AC! When it first got installed the fans were going nuts and cos they're so loud it draws your attention, the bricks seem to give it enough flow that I never hear it. Has it's own shelf so nothing on top though I do have another device on top of the mini box which I'd rather not get damaged so I'll have a look at that today.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,343
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 am »
Stupid question but for this of you with the Sky Q box, do you have it connected to your TV through a cable or wifi? We have a TV on the wall so would have to rely on the wifi, which at the moment isnt always the most reliable when were wanting to watch Netflix on that TV. When they install it will they check that its all connected ok?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 am »
They will check it's connected but ask them about signal strength, if you're on sky bb they can install boosters. Mine's on ethernet but I did that myself, can be done using home plugs easily enough if you're happy poking about in the settings.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,343
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 01:34:46 pm »
Thanks Claire. I e asked before and Im also inept so never quite make the plunge! Basically our router is in a cupboard under the stairs. Decent enough signal through the house and we have a couple of range extender types plugged on the landing and upstairs bedroom. However the TV in the living room can be hit and miss when trying to stream stuff. Dont know if its just an old TV (about 7 years old) or whether its the wifi itself. And therefore not quite sure if the problem will still exist if we switch to Sky Q and cant face the grief from the rest of the family if I make the switch and then our it all goes to pot!
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 02:44:06 pm »
if you use a laptop in the same location and band as the TV is the signal pretty good? if it has a browser, try a speed test on the tv itself. There's also the possibility the band it's on is really congested or if it's on 5Ghz and there's solid walls between it and the router, if so try on 2.4 and re-run the speed test, depending on the router might need to give the bands different SSIDs so you can identify the band from the name.

It could just be the telly, had a Panasonic that was woeful for them, one ep on Netflix was it's limit and you had to turn it off and on again. You can get the apps through sky and then watch them on the box but I find Netflix to be irritating compared to using it directly on the tv and I'm fairly sure it didn't run it in 4K the one and only time I used it ;D If it turns out to be the telly that's the issue (connection to laptop fine and speed test is good) I'd consider getting a fire stick, also helpful if you want to keep the subs separate, Netflix is the only one that I think they make cheaper.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,343
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 03:53:16 pm »
Cheers. Yeah, its a Panasonic tv as well funnily enough. Fixed to the all and cant even see where the HDMI ports are for a fire stick but might go down that route first.

I work from home in the same room most days and its generally fine. On video calls a fair bit and theyre usually ok in terms of not kicking out or lagging.

If it is the TV thats a bit dodgy, how does the Firestick help with that?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 04:27:49 pm »
you'd be running the apps on the stick and not on the TV, the stick is designed for streaming content so if the connection is good it should be better. Are the menus and stuff on the Panasonic a bit laggy? I always found the OS on ours slow. The fire stick needs a plug so bear that in mind if you don't have any spare near by/your wife might bollock you for leaving wires trailing ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 