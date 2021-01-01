if you use a laptop in the same location and band as the TV is the signal pretty good? if it has a browser, try a speed test on the tv itself. There's also the possibility the band it's on is really congested or if it's on 5Ghz and there's solid walls between it and the router, if so try on 2.4 and re-run the speed test, depending on the router might need to give the bands different SSIDs so you can identify the band from the name.It could just be the telly, had a Panasonic that was woeful for them, one ep on Netflix was it's limit and you had to turn it off and on again. You can get the apps through sky and then watch them on the box but I find Netflix to be irritating compared to using it directly on the tv and I'm fairly sure it didn't run it in 4K the one and only time I used itIf it turns out to be the telly that's the issue (connection to laptop fine and speed test is good) I'd consider getting a fire stick, also helpful if you want to keep the subs separate, Netflix is the only one that I think they make cheaper.