I see Sky are now going to charge you for the privilege of being able to skip the adverts on live paused programmes and catch up TV. This will be the death knell for me, don't use it much anyway but will be binning the last remaining package I have off rather than paying an additional £5 a month for the privilege of forwarding the adverts. It's not like they don't charge enough anyway, the robbing bastards



At present subscribers are retroactively ring fenced, if you have a current Sky Q/Sky Glass sub you're fine for 18 months. A friend of a friend works for Sky in the marketing/sales department, Sky are basically blaming ITV and Channel 4, they've received shite from both because both channels predominantly rely on advertising revenue and the ability to not watch the ads is eating into that revenue which is obviously complete bollocks but apparently that's their reasoning.I've always been kinda okay with paying for my subscription, I pay roughly £100 PCM but that's for basically everything including broadband, I'm too lazy to sort an IPTV sub out and luckily we're in a position where we can pay for convenience. That said, the minute they put this on my bill is the day I actually do get off my arse and sort out something else, just out of principle.