Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 107315 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #960 on: February 6, 2022, 09:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  6, 2022, 07:29:13 pm
Can I please put on record thst Sky Q is fucking wank.

I so regret moving over from Sky HD, which is far better.

I still havent moved over yet. Whats the problem with it?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #961 on: February 6, 2022, 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2022, 09:13:33 pm
I still havent moved over yet. Whats the problem with it?


The functionality is crap and very unintuitive, and very different from the simple way that HD/+ is.

Worst of all, I've got a habit of just pausing a programme I'm watching and going off doing something else, then coming back later (if it's the TV in the kitchen, it could be the next day) to watch the remainder.

Sky Q automatically un-pauses after just an hour.

I also used to be able, if I wanted to actually record what I'd paused for a long while, to just press record and it'd do it. Q doesnt let me.

Series link doesn't work the same.

Your recordings aren't laid out in the same format as the TV guide (ie, in date order, most recent first)

I'm sure I'll get used over time, but it seems they've got rid of all the great, simple processes and stuff, and replaced with over-complicated smartarsedness, trying make it appear more like Netflix or Prime.
Online Mark Walters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #962 on: February 7, 2022, 05:18:42 pm »
Honestly, the pressing up to go to the previous channel thing really grated at first.  That one I've got used to, but removing the reminder option was the most stupid thing Sky did. I don't want to record the bloody programme, I only want you to tell me when it's on FFS! And maybe if you're not able to show a reminder or if I don't switch over, THEN choose to record it. Can't be that hard surely?!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #963 on: February 7, 2022, 06:09:05 pm »
Yeah scrolling through channels works differently pressing one key than it does with another.

Its really annoying.
Online S

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #964 on: February 8, 2022, 09:35:13 pm »
I switched from BT internet to Sky recently. Thought I may as well get BT Sports with Sky as well to have it all under one account. I got quoted a price on the phone with Sky and went ahead with it. BT cancelled my BT Sport...but now I don't have it with Sky. Doesn't show up on my bill anywhere. Obviously I'm going to ring tomorrow and complain, but thought I'd check first to see if anyone knows why that might have happened? I couldn't have made it clearer on the phone that I wanted BT Sport with Sky, so I'm not paying a penny extra for it now.

Offline jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #965 on: February 8, 2022, 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  6, 2022, 07:29:13 pm
Can I please put on record thst Sky Q is fucking wank.

I so regret moving over from Sky HD, which is far better.

I got an offer today from Sky saying they would give me a Sky Q box, all my TV subscriptions would stay the same and no extra charges, only thing that I can see is that if I leave Sky they want the Sky Q box back. Maybe Ill look into it more as I think the functionality and everything else on the Sky HD box is great.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #966 on: February 12, 2022, 04:20:19 pm »
Another gripe with the SkyQ pause function is that if you've paused a channel for a bit then started play back up, if you then want to pause it later, it will only pause for a short time (anything from a few seconds to a few minutes - there really doesn't seem any logic to it)
Online S

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #967 on: February 13, 2022, 07:13:20 pm »
They're offering me great deals on Sky Q at the minute but this all sounds kinda worrying. Never had any problems with the HD box to be fair.
Online John C

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm »
How do you watch Sky (or Sky Go) on a PC (not mobile phone).
It doesn't seem possible to log in unless you're using an iPhone or iPad.
Offline duvva

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:44:23 pm
How do you watch Sky (or Sky Go) on a PC (not mobile phone).
It doesn't seem possible to log in unless you're using an iPhone or iPad.
Are you using the desktop app?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm »
Sky Q is light years ahead of anything else Ive ever used (I went from virgin to Sky last year).
Offline Graeme

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm
Sky Q is light years ahead of anything else Ive ever used (I went from virgin to Sky last year).

The newer Virgin 360 boxes are light years ahead of the previous Virgin boxes. Much more similar to Sky Q.
Online S

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm
Sky Q is light years ahead of anything else Ive ever used (I went from virgin to Sky last year).
In what way? You're tempting me in here.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm
In what way? You're tempting me in here.

In every way. The UI is smooth and looks great and I find it easy to access what Im looking for. I didnt have the Virgin 360 box like Graeme has said above but Ive found Sky Q to be great personally. Im due for renewal in a couple of months so I will be haggling to keep it.
Online John C

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm
Are you using the desktop app?
To be honest I couldnt see that option mate.
Offline duvva

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
To be honest I couldnt see that option mate.
Ive never used it before on a pc but Im sure you have to download a desktop app to be able use it
Offline Claire.

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #976 on: Today at 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm
Ive never used it before on a pc but Im sure you have to download a desktop app to be able use it

Yeah, there's a desktop app and if you're on the same network as your boxes you can access all the recordings or you can download from on demand/watch live. I say this like it's actually any good, it always fucks around for me and sometimes won't download.
Online S

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #977 on: Today at 05:56:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
In every way. The UI is smooth and looks great and I find it easy to access what Im looking for. I didnt have the Virgin 360 box like Graeme has said above but Ive found Sky Q to be great personally. Im due for renewal in a couple of months so I will be haggling to keep it.
Can't you also use it in multiple rooms too, without getting more boxes? Something like that I heard.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #978 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:56:12 pm
Can't you also use it in multiple rooms too, without getting more boxes? Something like that I heard.

No idea mate Ive never tried it. Ill look into it  :)
