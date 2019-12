I have been with SKY for years and have HD + boxes, apparently they are offering me under VIP an upgrade to SKY Q with just the installation costs.

But don't you really need a 4K TV to get the real benefit? I have 2 good large screen TVs but they are just 1080HD one's.

Though they are perfectly good HD pictures.



The other thing is I have quite a few movies downloaded onto my current boxes with several of the movies now not free to download again.

Several are now at least £7.99 , that's one think that annoys me with SKY for the monthly charge you should be able to download any movie you want without paying extra for it.