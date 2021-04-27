Poll

Author Topic: The Snooker thread

kaesarsosei

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12760 on: January 11, 2025, 10:52:28 am
Mental health issues or not, I think Ronnie has (finally) reached the point where he is no longer competitive. And that in itself is probably feeding back into his MH issues.
Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12761 on: January 11, 2025, 12:15:31 pm

He is as likely to turn up at the Worlds and win it. Hes written off every time he has one of these spells. A year ago he won two of the three triple crown events.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12762 on: January 11, 2025, 12:19:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 11, 2025, 12:15:31 pm
He is as likely to turn up at the Worlds and win it. Hes written off every time he has one of these spells. A year ago he won two of the three triple crown events.

Nah, this time feels different. Hes actually been locked in and competing for the last 12 months and hes just not been able to win at anything like the rate were accustomed to.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12763 on: January 12, 2025, 04:57:28 pm
Final frame decider between Higgins and Robertson. Robertson was 5-1 down.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12764 on: January 12, 2025, 05:13:31 pm
For the casual viewer (like myself) no Ronnie is bad for the sport.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12765 on: January 12, 2025, 05:32:38 pm
Robertson 6-5. Great start to the tournament.

Murphy getting knocked out tonight would be pretty good too.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12766 on: January 12, 2025, 05:43:01 pm
Well done to Robertson for making the most of his unexpected chance to play. I'd make him favourite against the winner of Murphy/Gary Wilson too.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12767 on: January 12, 2025, 07:52:06 pm
Gary Wilson with some shots youd be disappointed to see down your local hall. Be lucky not to get a whitewash here.
west_london_red

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12768 on: January 12, 2025, 09:15:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2025, 05:13:31 pm
For the casual viewer (like myself) no Ronnie is bad for the sport.

This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12769 on: January 13, 2025, 05:04:31 pm
I like Ding, but hes had some incredible running in a tight matchup with Mark Williams, and it looks at the moment like hes on to win 6-5.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12770 on: January 13, 2025, 10:15:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 12, 2025, 09:15:13 pm
This is part of the problem, hes become too big in comparison to the actual sport to a degree thats not good for it, made worse by snookers general fall in popularity over the last 20 years or so and no successor to OSullivan in the way he came along after Jimmy White.
So what is the alternative?  If there is one that can grab the casual viewers attention?
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12771 on: January 13, 2025, 10:31:02 pm
carter got smashed. good.
Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12772 on: Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Cracking snooker from Murphy and Robertson this afternoon.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12773 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12774 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm
Selby will be gutted to lose that frame. Seemed like his type of frame.
Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12775 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
I hope Mark Allen goes on to win now.
CheshireDave

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12776 on: Today at 08:15:09 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

I think it is a couple of things. It's a huge building and there is some other stuff going on around the building and also there is a hospitality suite in which people are eating, drinking etc whilst the matches are being played.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #12777 on: Today at 08:25:40 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Whats with all the ridiculous banging noises at Ally Pally?

The famed ally pally wasp is doing some diy
