Wow, Hazel Ervine or whatever her name is saying Jones has played 50 odd hours this tournament, 20 hours more than Wilson.



I think that was qualifying too though. Jones looks done here. I think its just one of them tournaments where it all nearly went right for him. Just never really confident watching him play. Shame, I wanted to see him win he seems likeable enough, but he's not a heavy enough scorer to rattle out frame after frame I don't think