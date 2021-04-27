I think it's great that there will be a different winner again this year, I'm also glad O'Sullivan is out as I can just enjoy the final without having to want whoever he's playing to win.
Obviously I hope Jak wins as I used to work in Cwmbran but suspect Wilson will be too strong
You guys are getting me well into this final now
Yep I want Jak to win too. I like his scowly face, and he's a really good player. Been impressed with him ever since I first watched him after the Si Jiahui match ... someone made me laugh when they said he looks like the guy who goes to a wedding in the evening.
As for Wilson being too strong, I wouldn't bet against Jak too. He seems to be made of good stuff for the crucible. And now he has experience of the single table setup and has beaten a proper winner like Bingham (who beat Ronnie, so I suppose Jak indirectly beat Ronnie lol), I think this will give him great confidence going into the semi.
Also, I watched the post match interview with Wilson after he beat Gilbert Grape. Seems a lovely fella, but I get the impression he might get a bit in his own head tomorrow. Was talking a lot of about eating salmon, using hypnotherapists, etc. Whereas Jak seems to be made of simple granite. Come on Jak
Be our grumpy Welsh wedding crasher underdog winner