Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 645731 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
oh look bing's got in and missed again.

Yep 



I jinxed him
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,555
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
his loss of form was years before that. it's been well over 15 years since he was actually any good.

He only dropped out of the top 16, a decade ago.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,090
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm
He only dropped out of the top 16, a decade ago.

only because of a mini resurgance of a year or so.

his career is really quite odd.
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
1 Frame Away
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
So boring  this is the kind of stuff that puts people off snooker. Even Im thinking of turning off and watching something on Netflix  such fucking dull characters in these semis
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,090
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm »
obviously jones can't just win it in one visit. nope. has to miss a ball he should pot and carry on the fucking torture.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm
obviously jones can't just win it in one visit. nope. has to miss a ball he should pot and carry on the fucking torture.

Someone shoot me 🫠
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
I think theyre both just goosed
Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,894
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
We'll be getting a new world champion on Monday! Wilson has to be the favourite but Jones has had an excellent tournament too.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,090
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
it's finally over
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,721
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm »
Wilson has been one of the best players in the tournament.

They are both there on merit.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm »
Id be crushed to have bought final tickets in advance and then have to watch Wilson v Jones 😂

Wouldnt be surprised if people are selling them for cut price on stub hub. Id pay quarter of the ticket price.

So many empty seats.

All that being said, Ill tune in for the evening session on Monday if its close.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm
Wilson has been one of the best players in the tournament.

They are both there on merit.

Absolutely  Jak Jones has been damn solid. Throwback snooker.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 10:47:13 pm »
Ive actually quite enjoyed the tournament in a way. Bit of a scrappy up any down one. Some of it has been laughably entertaining.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm »
Someone being told off for eating sweets, someone possibly passing out drunk or asleep in the second row, the door incident in the Ronnie game, the multiple reds replacement. Its all felt a bit chuckle brothers and has reminded me of the 80s.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12455 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm
Someone being told off for eating sweets, someone possibly passing out drunk or asleep in the second row, the door incident in the Ronnie game, the multiple reds replacement. Its all felt a bit chuckle brothers and has reminded me of the 80s.

Lol for definite. Doesnt help have utter dick heads like Hearn and OSullivan constantly talking down UK snooker and Ronnie constantly taking a shit on the sport. I swear when hes gone the sport will boom again. Stupid twat
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12456 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:47:13 pm
Ive actually quite enjoyed the tournament in a way. Bit of a scrappy up any down one. Some of it has been laughably entertaining.

Its been ok. Forgettable really
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,555
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12457 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
We'll be getting a new world champion on Monday! Wilson has to be the favourite but Jones has had an excellent tournament too.

My guess would be Wednesday at this rate. ;)
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12458 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm »
One highlight is I love Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis on the comms and doing punditry. Proper living legends and so entertaining.

Check out Stephen Hendrys cue tips YouTube channel. Its dynamite. Such a great guy and love his funny, caustic commentary.

And Steve Davis the epic DJ  just couldnt make this shit up. Greater characters.

Likes of Davis, Hendry, Alex Higgins, Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor  list goes on. We had amazing characters in the game that respected the sport. Give me that any day over having an utterly self involved twat like OSullivan being the poster boy.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,090
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12459 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
My guess would be Wednesday at this rate. ;)

they probably could do with considering a reserve day....
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12460 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm
One highlight is I love Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis on the comms and doing punditry. Proper living legends and so entertaining.

Check out Stephen Hendrys cue tips YouTube channel. Its dynamite. Such a great guy and love his funny, caustic commentary.

And Steve Davis the epic DJ  just couldnt make this shit up. Greater characters.

Likes of Davis, Hendry, Alex Higgins, Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor  list goes on. We had amazing characters in the game that respected the sport. Give me that any day over having an utterly self involved twat like OSullivan being the poster boy.
completely agree
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12461 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Id be crushed to have bought final tickets in advance and then have to watch Wilson v Jones 😂

Wouldnt be surprised if people are selling them for cut price on stub hub. Id pay quarter of the ticket price.

So many empty seats.

All that being said, Ill tune in for the evening session on Monday if its close.

Given your extreme dislike of OSullivan, why are you so averse to the idea of having tickets for a final hes not in? And your comment about empty seats is honestly just plain daft. If youre averse to snooker thats not one winning clearance after another, your comments evoking memories of past greats dont make much sense either.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12462 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
Given your extreme dislike of OSullivan, why are you so averse to the idea of having tickets for a final hes not in? And your comment about empty seats is honestly just plain daft. If youre averse to snooker thats not one winning clearance after another, your comments evoking memories of past greats dont make much sense either.

I understand there are contradictions in what I say :)

There is a place for a self involved twat like OSullivan. I love watching him play. I just wish we had more big time winning characters in the sport today.

And I like all the boys that were in the semis. I just found myself nodding off a bit at times. If wed had just one big player like a Mark Williams, Ronnie or Selby in the semis itd be different.

Last years worlds were great. Loved watching Luca.

Contradiction of the day - I love watching Mark Selby 😂

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12463 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
I understand there are contradictions in what I say :)

There is a place for a self involved twat like OSullivan. I love watching him play. I just wish we had more big time winning characters in the sport today.

And I like all the boys that were in the semis. I just found myself nodding off a bit at times. If wed had just one big player like a Mark Williams, Ronnie or Selby in the semis itd be different.

Last years worlds were great. Loved watching Luca.

Contradiction of the day - I love watching Mark Selby 😂



Fair enough. Hope you tune in and against your expectations, actually enjoy it.👍
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12464 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
Fair enough. Hope you tune in and against your expectations, actually enjoy it.👍

Im sure I probably will mate :) and its often these ones that seem a bit underwhelming that end up being corkers. Strangely I also usually love the tactical play. Suppose I just wasnt in the mood for it this evening.

You know, I think I wanted to be a bit entertained after the dreariness of recent weeks watching Liverpool. Could really do with us giving a team a good hiding.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12465 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Oh, and btw Im really down on OSullivan right now because of the saudi ambassador crap and the way he talked down the masters. I love going to ally pally and watching a few sessions there. He can just be a complete vibe killer.

All that aside, I cant deny I enjoy watching him play and stirring things up at times. Just wish hed not play into the hands of sportswashing scumbags and nasty wideboys like the hearns of this world, who would gladly asset strip uk sport for personal gain.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,979
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12466 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Oh, and btw Im really down on OSullivan right now because of the saudi ambassador crap and the way he talked down the masters. I love going to ally pally and watching a few sessions there. He can just be a complete vibe killer.

All that aside, I cant deny I enjoy watching him play and stirring things up at times. Just wish hed not play into the hands of sportswashing scumbags and nasty wideboys like the hearns of this world, who would gladly asset strip uk sport for personal gain.

Hes a stooge for the Saudis, all hes doing when he criticizes the venues and money is shilling for them.

The LIV Snooker tour is just a matter of time and hell be its poster boy.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12467 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Oh, and btw Im really down on OSullivan right now because of the saudi ambassador crap and the way he talked down the masters. I love going to ally pally and watching a few sessions there. He can just be a complete vibe killer.

All that aside, I cant deny I enjoy watching him play and stirring things up at times. Just wish hed not play into the hands of sportswashing scumbags and nasty wideboys like the hearns of this world, who would gladly asset strip uk sport for personal gain.

The Hearns are the very embodiment of the term working class Tories - I detest them. Ronnie is surprisingly, though admittedly naively, a person whos espoused left wing views in the past. His advocacy for Saudi is still entirely unacceptable, but I strongly suspect hes politically a child, so I cut him some slack.
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12468 on: Today at 12:01:02 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Hes a stooge for the Saudis, all hes doing when he criticizes the venues and money is shilling for them.

The LIV Snooker tour is just a matter of time and hell be its poster boy.

Yup bang on
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12469 on: Today at 12:01:18 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
The Hearns are the very embodiment of the term working class Tories - I detest them. Ronnie is surprisingly, though admittedly naively, a person whos espoused left wing views in the past. His advocacy for Saudi is still entirely unacceptable, but I strongly suspect hes politically a child, so I cut him some slack.

Yup also agree with this!
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12470 on: Today at 12:10:39 am »
I think it's great that there will be a different winner again this year, I'm also glad O'Sullivan is out as I can just enjoy the final without having to want whoever he's playing to win.

Obviously I hope Jak wins as I used to work in Cwmbran but suspect Wilson will be too strong
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12471 on: Today at 12:11:14 am »
JJ up to 14th in the world, up 30 places even if he doesn't win
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12472 on: Today at 12:16:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:10:39 am
I think it's great that there will be a different winner again this year, I'm also glad O'Sullivan is out as I can just enjoy the final without having to want whoever he's playing to win.

Obviously I hope Jak wins as I used to work in Cwmbran but suspect Wilson will be too strong

You guys are getting me well into this final now :)

Yep I want Jak to win too. I like his scowly face, and he's a really good player. Been impressed with him ever since I first watched him after the Si Jiahui match ... someone made me laugh when they said he looks like the guy who goes to a wedding in the evening.

As for Wilson being too strong, I wouldn't bet against Jak too. He seems to be made of good stuff for the crucible. And now he has experience of the single table setup and has beaten a proper winner like Bingham (who beat Ronnie, so I suppose Jak indirectly beat Ronnie lol), I think this will give him great confidence going into the semi.

Also, I watched the post match interview with Wilson after he beat Gilbert Grape. Seems a lovely fella, but I get the impression he might get a bit in his own head tomorrow. Was talking a lot of about eating salmon, using hypnotherapists, etc. Whereas Jak seems to be made of simple granite. Come on Jak :) Be our grumpy Welsh wedding crasher underdog winner
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12473 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:11:14 am
JJ up to 14th in the world, up 30 places even if he doesn't win

Dayum, that's awesome. That's the great thing about breakthrough players ... next year, they become star attractions. To state the obvious :)
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12474 on: Today at 12:19:08 am »
Wilson v Gilbert would have been a good final.

A shame Gilbert just fell away towards the end there but he's fabulous to watch when on form, likewise Kyren. The first session or so in that semi-final was top quality from the pair of them.

Hoping Wilson wins this title. He deserves it.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,555
  • JFT 97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12475 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Hes a stooge for the Saudis, all hes doing when he criticizes the venues and money is shilling for them.

The LIV Snooker tour is just a matter of time and hell be its poster boy.

Not advocating Ronnie being an ambassador for the Saudi's. However, the money and the venues are genuinely poor and he was saying that way before the Saudi's got involved in snooker.

The truth is that the vast majority of professional snooker players earn a pittance.

This is Barry Hearn talking about what players earn.

I probably would never have brought that in (£20,000 basic expenses for contracted players), Hearn told BettingSites.co.uk. Because I like death and glory. Get in there and win, and make a lot of money. Or you starve, and thats brutal, but sport is brutal. And I always felt that you need to put that thought in peoples heads. Ruthlessness. This is not a world for losers. We cant all win, but we can all try to win.

 
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12476 on: Today at 12:27:01 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:19:08 am
Wilson v Gilbert would have been a good final.

A shame Gilbert just fell away towards the end there but he's fabulous to watch when on form, likewise Kyren. The first session or so in that semi-final was top quality from the pair of them.

Hoping Wilson wins this title. He deserves it.
why does Wilson deserve it over Jones?

 He'll deserve it if he wins 18 frames of snooker
Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12477 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:56 am
Not advocating Ronnie being an ambassador for the Saudi's. However, the money and the venues are genuinely poor and he was saying that way before the Saudi's got involved in snooker.

The truth is that the vast majority of professional snooker players earn a pittance.

This is Barry Hearn talking about what players earn.

I probably would never have brought that in (£20,000 basic expenses for contracted players), Hearn told BettingSites.co.uk. Because I like death and glory. Get in there and win, and make a lot of money. Or you starve, and thats brutal, but sport is brutal. And I always felt that you need to put that thought in peoples heads. Ruthlessness. This is not a world for losers. We cant all win, but we can all try to win.

 

Got to agree with this to be honest ... we can't compare selling out in football to selling out in snooker. It's a joke that the winner of the worlds only gets less than a week's wages of what Jordan Henderson earned out in Saudi. Barry Hearn was right when he said the winner of the world championships should be getting £2m.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12478 on: Today at 06:31:08 am »
If youre Ronnie OSullivan, lauded as the greatest player of all time, and consistently talked of as one of the most talented sportspeople pound for pound that there is, youre probably going to be a little underwhelmed that your 30year career winnings is about the same as Thiagos takings for being injured for a year. Im not sure its even purely the money thats the factor for him hes always appeared pretty frugal for what he is. He seems to want to just be pampered and have first class amenities that other sports figures do, which they offer in Asia. Lets face it, Snooker in Britain is still amateur hour and Hearn and co see him as a necessary annoyance. Thats probably why things like the door being open and people bumbling around get to him so much.

Im not necessarily agreeing with any of this. The Fawlty Towers aspect of snooker is why me and my wife still watch it. It is ridiculous sometimes but beautifully charming. I can understand why he would want out and to be treated like a god though. Thats what all geniuss want.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
  • Kloppite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12479 on: Today at 06:58:49 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:28:22 am
Got to agree with this to be honest ... we can't compare selling out in football to selling out in snooker. It's a joke that the winner of the worlds only gets less than a week's wages of what Jordan Henderson earned out in Saudi. Barry Hearn was right when he said the winner of the world championships should be getting £2m.

Yeah, this is a breakdown of the prize money on offer at the world championship

Winner: £500,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Semi-finalists: £100,000
Quarter-finalists: £50,000
Last 16: £30,000
Last 32: £20,000
Last 48: £15,000
Last 80: £10,000
Last 112: £5,000
Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000
A bonus of £40,000 is on offer for a maximum break made at the Crucible

You really need to be reaching the quarter finals to make any decent money, even then that might not be enough to pay bills & such

The Crucible itself iconic for Snooker, is quite a small venue, it only holds 980 people, the Alexandra Palace which hosts the masters has a much larger capacity.
