If youre Ronnie OSullivan, lauded as the greatest player of all time, and consistently talked of as one of the most talented sportspeople pound for pound that there is, youre probably going to be a little underwhelmed that your 30year career winnings is about the same as Thiagos takings for being injured for a year. Im not sure its even purely the money thats the factor for him hes always appeared pretty frugal for what he is. He seems to want to just be pampered and have first class amenities that other sports figures do, which they offer in Asia. Lets face it, Snooker in Britain is still amateur hour and Hearn and co see him as a necessary annoyance. Thats probably why things like the door being open and people bumbling around get to him so much.



Im not necessarily agreeing with any of this. The Fawlty Towers aspect of snooker is why me and my wife still watch it. It is ridiculous sometimes but beautifully charming. I can understand why he would want out and to be treated like a god though. Thats what all geniuss want.