Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 645438 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 10:00:31 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:58:42 pm
oh look bing's got in and missed again.

Yep 



I jinxed him
Online Eeyore

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:49:58 pm
his loss of form was years before that. it's been well over 15 years since he was actually any good.

He only dropped out of the top 16, a decade ago.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:03:18 pm
He only dropped out of the top 16, a decade ago.

only because of a mini resurgance of a year or so.

his career is really quite odd.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
1 Frame Away
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 10:28:30 pm »
So boring  this is the kind of stuff that puts people off snooker. Even Im thinking of turning off and watching something on Netflix  such fucking dull characters in these semis
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
obviously jones can't just win it in one visit. nope. has to miss a ball he should pot and carry on the fucking torture.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:32:58 pm
obviously jones can't just win it in one visit. nope. has to miss a ball he should pot and carry on the fucking torture.

Someone shoot me 🫠
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 10:35:04 pm »
I think theyre both just goosed
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 10:39:51 pm »
We'll be getting a new world champion on Monday! Wilson has to be the favourite but Jones has had an excellent tournament too.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm »
it's finally over
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 10:42:53 pm »
Wilson has been one of the best players in the tournament.

They are both there on merit.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 10:45:54 pm »
Id be crushed to have bought final tickets in advance and then have to watch Wilson v Jones 😂

Wouldnt be surprised if people are selling them for cut price on stub hub. Id pay quarter of the ticket price.

So many empty seats.

All that being said, Ill tune in for the evening session on Monday if its close.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 10:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:42:53 pm
Wilson has been one of the best players in the tournament.

They are both there on merit.

Absolutely  Jak Jones has been damn solid. Throwback snooker.
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 10:47:13 pm »
Ive actually quite enjoyed the tournament in a way. Bit of a scrappy up any down one. Some of it has been laughably entertaining.
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 10:49:36 pm »
Someone being told off for eating sweets, someone possibly passing out drunk or asleep in the second row, the door incident in the Ronnie game, the multiple reds replacement. Its all felt a bit chuckle brothers and has reminded me of the 80s.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:49:36 pm
Someone being told off for eating sweets, someone possibly passing out drunk or asleep in the second row, the door incident in the Ronnie game, the multiple reds replacement. Its all felt a bit chuckle brothers and has reminded me of the 80s.

Lol for definite. Doesnt help have utter dick heads like Hearn and OSullivan constantly talking down UK snooker and Ronnie constantly taking a shit on the sport. I swear when hes gone the sport will boom again. Stupid twat
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:47:13 pm
Ive actually quite enjoyed the tournament in a way. Bit of a scrappy up any down one. Some of it has been laughably entertaining.

Its been ok. Forgettable really
Online Eeyore

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 10:58:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:39:51 pm
We'll be getting a new world champion on Monday! Wilson has to be the favourite but Jones has had an excellent tournament too.

My guess would be Wednesday at this rate. ;)
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 10:59:09 pm »
One highlight is I love Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis on the comms and doing punditry. Proper living legends and so entertaining.

Check out Stephen Hendrys cue tips YouTube channel. Its dynamite. Such a great guy and love his funny, caustic commentary.

And Steve Davis the epic DJ  just couldnt make this shit up. Greater characters.

Likes of Davis, Hendry, Alex Higgins, Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor  list goes on. We had amazing characters in the game that respected the sport. Give me that any day over having an utterly self involved twat like OSullivan being the poster boy.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 10:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:58:23 pm
My guess would be Wednesday at this rate. ;)

they probably could do with considering a reserve day....
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 11:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:59:09 pm
One highlight is I love Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis on the comms and doing punditry. Proper living legends and so entertaining.

Check out Stephen Hendrys cue tips YouTube channel. Its dynamite. Such a great guy and love his funny, caustic commentary.

And Steve Davis the epic DJ  just couldnt make this shit up. Greater characters.

Likes of Davis, Hendry, Alex Higgins, Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor  list goes on. We had amazing characters in the game that respected the sport. Give me that any day over having an utterly self involved twat like OSullivan being the poster boy.
completely agree
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:45:54 pm
Id be crushed to have bought final tickets in advance and then have to watch Wilson v Jones 😂

Wouldnt be surprised if people are selling them for cut price on stub hub. Id pay quarter of the ticket price.

So many empty seats.

All that being said, Ill tune in for the evening session on Monday if its close.

Given your extreme dislike of OSullivan, why are you so averse to the idea of having tickets for a final hes not in? And your comment about empty seats is honestly just plain daft. If youre averse to snooker thats not one winning clearance after another, your comments evoking memories of past greats dont make much sense either.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:16:12 pm
Given your extreme dislike of OSullivan, why are you so averse to the idea of having tickets for a final hes not in? And your comment about empty seats is honestly just plain daft. If youre averse to snooker thats not one winning clearance after another, your comments evoking memories of past greats dont make much sense either.

I understand there are contradictions in what I say :)

There is a place for a self involved twat like OSullivan. I love watching him play. I just wish we had more big time winning characters in the sport today.

And I like all the boys that were in the semis. I just found myself nodding off a bit at times. If wed had just one big player like a Mark Williams, Ronnie or Selby in the semis itd be different.

Last years worlds were great. Loved watching Luca.

Contradiction of the day - I love watching Mark Selby 😂

Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:22:16 pm
I understand there are contradictions in what I say :)

There is a place for a self involved twat like OSullivan. I love watching him play. I just wish we had more big time winning characters in the sport today.

And I like all the boys that were in the semis. I just found myself nodding off a bit at times. If wed had just one big player like a Mark Williams, Ronnie or Selby in the semis itd be different.

Last years worlds were great. Loved watching Luca.

Contradiction of the day - I love watching Mark Selby 😂



Fair enough. Hope you tune in and against your expectations, actually enjoy it.👍
Online Keith Lard

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:24:41 pm
Fair enough. Hope you tune in and against your expectations, actually enjoy it.👍

Im sure I probably will mate :) and its often these ones that seem a bit underwhelming that end up being corkers. Strangely I also usually love the tactical play. Suppose I just wasnt in the mood for it this evening.

You know, I think I wanted to be a bit entertained after the dreariness of recent weeks watching Liverpool. Could really do with us giving a team a good hiding.
