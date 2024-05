I've long wondered why he carries on playing when it clearly isn't doing anything for him personally at this stage - surely he's in a position where he could retire without financial worries unless his accountant has really dicked him about? But then a friend said that he thought that it was the worry of what to do instead that drives him. Kind of like how Gazza ended up addicted to exercise, Red Bull and god knows what else once he kicked the drinking - there's a void that needs filling with something.



I think that's exactly it. He took a whole year off after winning in 2012, worked on a pig farm among other things and he realised he needed the game. Didn't play a match before defending his title in 2013 and winning that as well. He's tried his hand at other stuff too such as healthy cooking, writing etc but I suspect he misses the buzz.