If you had to pick a winner regardless of the names I think it would have to come from Wilson, Jones or Gilbert



Didn't actually think all of them would win as I assumed they would get nerves, but fair play. And Bingham was playing just as well - this is the most open the tournament has been at the semi-final stage in the Crucible era surely?Ronnie thinking the refs have it in for him? Thats ridiculous, how can a ref even influence the game? He made the right noises in his post-match interview but that will be the most painful defeat of his Crucible career surely - he would have out-psyched any of the other 3 in the single-table setup over 4 sessions in both the semi and final for an easy 8th title. I 100% think he never wins it again now.The door/audience situation in that final session was the most ridiculous thing I think I've seen at the Crucible since the days of streakers. Someone could be out of a job over that.