Stuart Bingham says he had a little cry after beating Ronnie O'Sullivan.
More quotes to come from his interview with BBC Four.
Speaking on BBC Four, O'Sullivan reflected: "I'm actually really happy to be honest, it's just the way it goes sometimes.
"I feel like I'm actually getting through the ball, which is more important to me at this stage. It's been a worrying couple of years.
"Not the win I'd have liked to have had, but that's snooker. That's the way it goes. Good luck to Stuart."
Stuart Bingham speaking on BBC Four after his 13-10 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan: "I was just enjoying it out there.
"I had a little cry in my dressing room, I was fearing the worst."
"I don't know how I've held myself together."