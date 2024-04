Although the snooker community seem to have done so, I’ve never forgiven Higgins for his part in the ‘sting’ of 2010.



You need to move on. That entire operation was a complete fabrication by the "Fake Sheikh" who would later be jailed for other various nefarious and illegal operations.Basically the NOTW taped Higgins in two different conversations. One was strictly discussing the possibility of running an exhibition somewhere like Hong Kong and if he did, can they be arranged/fixed. Anyone who has watched an exhibition where a pro "throws" a game vs a kid or a disabled player will know what fixed means. Higgins said of course it could be. Then the next day they had another conversation about proper tournaments with no talk of rigging. The NOTW/Sheikh edited the two conversations together to make it look like Higgins would fix a ranking tournament.I don't think anyone in this forum should need to be told which side to pick when the NOTW is on one half of it.The same (& only) guy who is trying to shine a light on Man City's financial cheating has a very good report on it here which is must-reading for any snooker fan, especially those like me who until a week ago had a questionmark over Higgins.