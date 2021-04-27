Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Online meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:42:35 pm
Fun stuff!
But need to sleep man
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:43:04 pm
Balls of granite taking that double on
Online Ray K

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:44:42 pm
Am I the only one who thought Allen's miss with the rest was a poor one for a player of his standard?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:47:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:44:42 pm
Am I the only one who thought Allen's miss with the rest was a poor one for a player of his standard?

It wasn't easy at all but still one you'd probably expect him to get. Higgins rolling back the years with this counter clearance.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:47:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:44:42 pm
Am I the only one who thought Allen's miss with the rest was a poor one for a player of his standard?

It was. He's blown it.

But deciders in world championship matches get to anyone and everyone
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:48:24 pm
Higgins is something else. The amount of times hes done that over the years. What a player!
Online Ray K

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:49:15 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:47:29 pm
It was. He's blown it.

But deciders in world championship matches get to anyone and everyone
He got tight in the previous frame too. Should have cleared up after hitting that brilliant red.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:49:27 pm
Can't believe Allen fucked that on match ball. What a fucking idiot.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:50:12 pm
Great stat, only the 8th black ball decider at the crucible.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:50:31 pm
That double and the red down the cushion were stunning from Higgins under the pressure.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:51:55 pm

Classic Higgins clearance from a mile behind but Allen had plenty of chances to win that.

Lisowski was better tonight but really blew that penultimate frame.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:54:18 pm
Dave Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Kyren Wilson v John Higgins
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Wilson v Higgins probably the pick of the quarter finals, two top players in good form. You'd expect Trump to dispatch Jones relatively easily. Bingham v O'Sullivan could get interesting depending on what version of Ronnie turns up, but of course Ronnie beats anyone if he plays his best snooker. And it's a great opportunity for the winner of Gilbert v Maguire who aren't regulars in the latter stages of the World Championship. It's all set up nicely!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:57:11 pm
Annoying O'Sullivan & Trump are in the same half of the draw, that would have been a cracking final.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 11:00:36 pm
Cracking from Higgins that.  Allen had his chances, but that final frame clearance, was something else.
