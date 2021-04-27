Dave Gilbert v Stephen Maguire

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Judd Trump v Jak Jones

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O'Sullivan



Wilson v Higgins probably the pick of the quarter finals, two top players in good form. You'd expect Trump to dispatch Jones relatively easily. Bingham v O'Sullivan could get interesting depending on what version of Ronnie turns up, but of course Ronnie beats anyone if he plays his best snooker. And it's a great opportunity for the winner of Gilbert v Maguire who aren't regulars in the latter stages of the World Championship. It's all set up nicely!