Went to it Friday, we had unreal seats for the evening session, unfortunately it was the Gilbert-Milkins match so only one frame.
I liked Rob Walker I have to say, he really tried to get the crowd to make Milkins feel a bit better about himself but it was clear after missing a shot or two his head was gone altogether
The match with Si and Jak Jones was ok, got a bit scrappy, last frame went on a while and even Jones looked shattered. It was just as well I had gone back to my room for a nap earlier as I would have nodded off myself
But a fantastic experience. I would go back.