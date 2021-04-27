

Tonight's games could be great. I expect Allen to win but it ultimately comes down to form on the night as Higgins has the ability to turn every frame into a dogfight. The winner of that plays Kyren Wilson which could be the pick of the QFs.



Lisowski has all the talent in the world but has the worst snooker brain I have ever seen and so far Bingham has picked him off every time he does something daft. As a Ronnie fan I'd rather Lisowski advance (a bit like a lower table side playing open expansive football against us).