Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 639250 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12160 on: April 27, 2024, 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on April 27, 2024, 05:23:13 pm
Truly pissed off with the scheduling. I want to watch the Si v Jones match - reaching its conclusion. BBC and Eurosport are showing Higgins v Allan, but inexplicably, so are Discovery +. WTF?

BBC iplayer/website for Si vs Jones match
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12161 on: April 27, 2024, 05:38:49 pm »
Thanks VR - but it doesnt work. Most BBC2 channels are showing womens rugby. BBC 2 WALES is showing Flog It, Eurosport doesnt work on red button.

Thanks SR - will try.
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12162 on: April 27, 2024, 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on April 27, 2024, 05:38:49 pm
Thanks VR - but it doesnt work. Most BBC2 channels are showing womens rugby. BBC 2 WALES is showing Flog It, Eurosport doesnt work on red button.

Thanks SR - will try.

Nope, wont allow it. Edit * managed to get it on my iPad! Thanks.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12163 on: April 27, 2024, 05:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on April 27, 2024, 05:38:49 pm
Thanks VR - but it doesnt work. Most BBC2 channels are showing womens rugby. BBC 2 WALES is showing Flog It, Eurosport doesnt work on red button.

Thanks SR - will try.

Red button on any bbc channel usually gives the option of watching either table.
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12164 on: April 27, 2024, 06:16:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 27, 2024, 05:51:14 pm
Red button on any bbc channel usually gives the option of watching either table.

Thanks again VR. Ive played about with it and think I know how to get iplayer via the Red button, then get to the menu. Anyway it was a cracking watch, and Im chuffed for Jones.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12165 on: Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm »

Good to finally see some close games in this round. Allen/Higgins and Lisowski/Bingham could go the distance.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12166 on: Yesterday at 04:36:34 pm »
Allen vs Higgins has been a really hard watch. Both really struggling.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12167 on: Yesterday at 04:46:15 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:36:34 pm
Allen vs Higgins has been a really hard watch. Both really struggling.

Allen has been somewhat unlucky but if he played better shots he wouldn't be so unlucky.
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12168 on: Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm »
Except a bit of Ronnie and Trump in the first round, feels like the quality is a bit low in most of the rest Ive watched so far?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12169 on: Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm »
Watching young 30 year old Lisowski. Why does this guy get so much attention? Hes made some serious gaffes against Bingham but in general I just dont see the fuss. Nowhere near the talent of a Jimmy White for instance, I dont get it.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12170 on: Yesterday at 05:50:14 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Watching young 30 year old Lisowski. Why does this guy get so much attention? Hes made some serious gaffes against Bingham but in general I just dont see the fuss. Nowhere near the talent of a Jimmy White for instance, I dont get it.

He's very good at potting balls. I'm not convinced he's that great at actual snooker though.
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12171 on: Yesterday at 05:53:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:50:14 pm
He's very good at potting balls. I'm not convinced he's that great at actual snooker though.

His safety play/snookering is atrocious. Gets straight down and just hits it with no thought.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12172 on: Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:53:54 pm
His safety play/snookering is atrocious. Gets straight down and just hits it with no thought.

it was fucking awful today, I'm pretty sure that it's not usually that bad.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12173 on: Yesterday at 06:40:40 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Watching young 30 year old Lisowski. Why does this guy get so much attention? Hes made some serious gaffes against Bingham but in general I just dont see the fuss. Nowhere near the talent of a Jimmy White for instance, I dont get it.

Probably been discussed on here and elsewhere before but its probably because there is a complete lack of new talent in the sport right now that average/good players get talked up into being something special. Trump, Selby, the class of 92 are still the special players, Trump is 37 but since him there hasnt been anyone special, theres good players like Allen and Id probably put an inform Robertson in that first bracket, but its been a long time that a genuine special player and star has come on the scene.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12174 on: Yesterday at 06:45:36 pm »
I know Ronnie does it (although hes actually at least earned the right to), I dont get why this newer generation of players do so much media work during (hell, even after being knocked out) tournaments. Murphy was always the standout for it, but recent times theres the likes of Lisowski, Wilson and now Allen doing it. Surely youd want to just concentrate on your game and then when/if youre knocked out youd want to be nowhere near it.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12175 on: Yesterday at 06:47:26 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:45:36 pm
I know Ronnie does it (although hes actually at least earned the right to), I dont get why this newer generation of players do so much media work during (hell, even after being knocked out) tournaments. Murphy was always the standout for it, but recent times theres the likes of Lisowski, Wilson and now Allen doing it. Surely youd want to just concentrate on your game and then when/if youre knocked out youd want to be nowhere near it.

allen was asked and said he was only going to do comms if he wasn't playing the day after. other than that he's in the city anyway and what else is he going to do?
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12176 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 pm »
Neither Day nor Ronnie are anywhere near their best - really scrappy stuff with lots of unexpected misses. Id never noticed before just how Days technique has major flaws; Murphy pointed out a quirk where his thumb isnt still on the potting stroke. He also has some involuntary head movement on pressure shots.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12177 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
Day's managed to lose that mini session 3-1 to a pretty shit version of o'sullivan there
Online Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12178 on: Yesterday at 08:58:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
Day's managed to lose that mini session 3-1 to a pretty shit version of o'sullivan there

Indeed. Day has loads of talent and experience. Unfortunately, his technique under pressure is as dodgy as his temperament.
Offline meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12179 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm »
He looks like Ron Dixon
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 08:44:38 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:45:36 pm
I know Ronnie does it (although hes actually at least earned the right to), I dont get why this newer generation of players do so much media work during (hell, even after being knocked out) tournaments. Murphy was always the standout for it

Murphy got knocked out and was presenting for the BBC about an hour later  ;D
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12181 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:44:38 am
Murphy got knocked out and was presenting for the BBC about an hour later  ;D

I think he actually lives at the crucible for 17 days each year.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm »
Both of today's matches ending before the mid session interval is a bit shit
Offline Knight

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm »
Ronnie winning another world championships would be awesome. You know youre witnessing greatest of all time brilliance from him and itd be good for the record books to reflect that in world championships won terms.
Online paulrazor

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 04:36:36 pm »
Went to it Friday, we had unreal seats for the evening session, unfortunately it was the Gilbert-Milkins match so only one frame.

I liked Rob Walker I have to say, he really tried to get the crowd to make Milkins feel a bit better about himself but it was clear after missing a shot or two his head was gone altogether

The match with Si and Jak Jones was ok, got a bit scrappy, last frame went on a while and even Jones looked shattered. It was just as well I had gone back to my room for a nap earlier as I would have nodded off myself

But a fantastic experience. I would go back.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »

Tonight's games could be great. I expect Allen to win but it ultimately comes down to form on the night as Higgins has the ability to turn every frame into a dogfight.  The winner of that plays Kyren Wilson which could be the pick of the QFs.

Lisowski has all the talent in the world but has the worst snooker brain I have ever seen and so far Bingham has picked him off every time he does something daft.  As a Ronnie fan I'd rather Lisowski advance (a bit like a lower table side playing open expansive football against us).
