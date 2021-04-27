Virgo and Doherty have to be the absolute worst commentary pairing in the history of snooker. So fucking annoying and just talk complete shite for the sake of talking complete shite.



I've heard Virgo is a genuine nice bloke, but his commentary is awful, he just painfully constantly waffles endlessly on, that i have to turn the volume on mute when he's commentating, best commentators shut the fuck up & let the picture do the talking.I know he's been dead for a few years but Willie Thorne was one of the worst commentators, he would always suggest a shot for a player to take, Thorne would pat himself on the back should he guess correctly, then bemoan for the rest of the frame, & next frame should the player then take a different shot from the one he suggested.