Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 636046 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,857
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm »
Great stuff from Si to win the decider.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12121 on: Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:50:59 pm
Balls look good to finish with one visit here.

His terrific potting got him out of trouble, because despite his talent, and bottle, both of which are self-evident, his cue ball is sometimes awry.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,974
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12122 on: Yesterday at 06:05:05 pm »
Virgo and Doherty have to be the absolute worst commentary pairing in the history of snooker. So fucking annoying and just talk complete shite for the sake of talking complete shite.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12123 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm »
I did like the Judgement Day a couple of years ago that just devolved into Rob Walker and Ken talking about their dogs. Ken's is called Truffle.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 07:13:25 pm »
I feel like Im alone on this onebut I cannot bare Rob Walker. Makes me cringe every time hes on screen, like a real life Partridge.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
Milkins v Pang - what a contrast to this afternoons matches. Like two club players.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Milkins v Pang - what a contrast to this afternoons matches. Like two club players.

Just stuck it on for the 14th frame then. Almost funny.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,010
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm »
glad I can say I've been there now, especially if it does move in 4 years or whatever. decent afternoon.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,860
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:13:25 pm
I feel like Im alone on this onebut I cannot bare Rob Walker. Makes me cringe every time hes on screen, like a real life Partridge.

He's pure ham but it does seem to come from a place of genuine love and enthusiasm for what he does so he gets a pass from me. He's harmless enough really.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,205
  • Kloppite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:05:05 pm
Virgo and Doherty have to be the absolute worst commentary pairing in the history of snooker. So fucking annoying and just talk complete shite for the sake of talking complete shite.

I've heard Virgo is a genuine nice bloke, but his commentary is awful, he just painfully constantly waffles endlessly on, that i have to turn the volume on mute when he's commentating, best commentators shut the fuck up & let the picture do the talking.

I know he's been dead for a few years but Willie Thorne was one of the worst commentators, he would always suggest a shot for a player to take, Thorne would pat himself on the back should he guess correctly, then bemoan for the rest of the frame, & next frame should the player then take a different shot from the one he suggested.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12130 on: Today at 06:58:42 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm
I've heard Virgo is a genuine nice bloke, but his commentary is awful, he just painfully constantly waffles endlessly on, that i have to turn the volume on mute when he's commentating, best commentators shut the fuck up & let the picture do the talking.

I know he's been dead for a few years but Willie Thorne was one of the worst commentators, he would always suggest a shot for a player to take, Thorne would pat himself on the back should he guess correctly, then bemoan for the rest of the frame, & next frame should the player then take a different shot from the one he suggested.

He would often give odds on the player potting it as well. Used to make my head swivel. Some tricky cut and he'd say "thats about a 7/4 chance."

My favourite by far is Hendry, never liked him as a player but hes very good at commentating.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,010
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12131 on: Today at 07:04:04 am »
walker's fine. I think he genuinely is just that enthusiastic about things.

not sure he should be anywhere near commentary though, maybe in the qualifiers but not the main tournament.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Up
« previous next »
 