It's probably harder than it used to be for young players to break in to the game - how do you practise enough when you have to work full-time as well, how do you pay your bills when you need to travel up and down the country to enter tournaments? Sponsorship isn't easy to come by at a lower level, and it's not like you can claim UC to pay the rent if you're a part-time freelance sportsperson. Neil Robertson wouldn't be able to ship across the world and manage to pay the rent whilst working few enough hours to practise and play as he would have done twenty years ago, I assume as a lot of the younger players now are Chinese that there's some form of funding for talented players.



Maybe I'm thinking about this as someone who never had the financial or organisational skills to go freelance myself, but something precarious and difficult is a lot less viable a career path than it used to be. And then you go up against someone who spends eight hours a day practicing instead of pulling pints or doing insurance quotes or whathaveyou.