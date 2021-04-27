Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 20, 2024, 10:51:47 am
Many, top-level sportsman are massive pricks.  Yet, people worship them.

Just safe to assume that anyone who's a celeb in any way is a) a prick b) having affairs all over the place and/or in sham marriages for publicity reasons c) on the drugs. Then you're pleasantly surprised when they turn out to be a great bunch of lads.

The exception to this is Dennis Taylor, obv.

Adam Peaty being a good example of someone whose dedication to sport means they would undoubtedly come across as a prick in real life.

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 02:35:54 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:38:47 am
As much as I and many people who watch it dont like this, objectively the sport is pretty much done as it is. Its not far off professional bowls in stature. If this is the next step it needs to take to have a bright future then this is what it will have to be. Not surprised Ronnies in favour. The man is arguably one of the greatest sports persons of all time and he plays in sports centres, getting paid chump change (in context to most other sports). He wants to feel on par in stature to Federer, Woods, Messi etc and you probably cant blame him. Again, not my idea of progress but Im just a middle aged man watching a load of middle aged men doing the same shit as we all were 30 years ago.

Feel like there must be some bump from it being one of the few sports that's free to watch without paying for sports streaming/channels - that's how I got into it over lockdown, it became something me and MrFridge watched together as it was accessible and fairly relaxing, yet not as arcane to me as cricket or tennis. You can stumble across it and get into it which you can't with something hived off onto SportsVision2000 or whatever it is that they put Scotland internationals on these days.

That said, darts seems to be absolutely massive at the moment, notably more than snooker despite being similar in a lot of ways (only popular in a small number of countries comparatively, played by men who generally look three meals away from a gout attack, takes massive amounts of skill but not in a way that's as obvious as with more 'dynamic' sports) so what are they doing that snooker isn't? Fancy dress? Should they put Robbo in a Warhammer-themed waistcoat with 'The Thunder From Down Under' on the back?
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 02:37:05 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 18, 2024, 09:47:17 am
If one of us set up an event with £1m for the winner in a shed at the bottom of the garden, and called it the Nonce Masters Cup for absolute shitheads, Ronnie would praise it as the best run event and say we should host the World Champs. He blatantly chases the money. That's why he's always up for those big money events.

Three post melt, but - I now want to win the Lottery purely to test this hypothesis.

I should probably live somewhere that has an actual garden first, but sure that's what Euromillions is for.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 02:41:55 pm
Snooker seems to simultaneously be doing well and badly. It's odd like that.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:04:33 pm
Likewise, Ronnie is both good and bad for the game at the same time. There is no question he is by miles still the biggest draw in the sport, but its pretty bad that a 50 year old is the favourite for the WC. And I say that as someone who has always liked watching him and listening about his off-table nonsense despite him obviously being a bit questionable.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:15:33 pm
Mark Selby getting taken to the cleaners by Bruno Fernandez (pen)
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:16:08 pm
It's probably harder than it used to be for young players to break in to the game - how do you practise enough when you have to work full-time as well, how do you pay your bills when you need to travel up and down the country to enter tournaments? Sponsorship isn't easy to come by at a lower level, and it's not like you can claim UC to pay the rent if you're a part-time freelance sportsperson. Neil Robertson wouldn't be able to ship across the world and manage to pay the rent whilst working few enough hours to practise and play as he would have done twenty years ago, I assume as a lot of the younger players now are Chinese that there's some form of funding for talented players.

Maybe I'm thinking about this as someone who never had the financial or organisational skills to go freelance myself, but something precarious and difficult is a lot less viable a career path than it used to be. And then you go up against someone who spends eight hours a day practicing instead of pulling pints or doing insurance quotes or whathaveyou.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 05:07:22 pm
Watching Selbys attempt at a comeback against OConnor. Cagey and risk-averse stuff; so much so I fell asleep.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
