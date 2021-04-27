I saw this other day it will happen as Hearn is in bed with them at Boxing too.



As much as I and many people who watch it dont like this, objectively the sport is pretty much done as it is. Its not far off professional bowls in stature. If this is the next step it needs to take to have a bright future then this is what it will have to be. Not surprised Ronnies in favour. The man is arguably one of the greatest sports persons of all time and he plays in sport centres getting paid chump change (in context to most other sports). He wants to feel on par in stature to Fedderer, Woods, Messi etc and you probably cant blame him. Again, not my idea of progress but Im just a middle aged man watching a load of middle aged men doing the same shit as we all were 30 years ago.