Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 634224 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12040 on: April 6, 2024, 08:53:51 pm »
9-0 to Mark Williams but now Mark Allen is staging a comeback at 9-4 with Williams looking ropey. These 19 frame matches are much better for spectators, but not the players.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12041 on: April 6, 2024, 10:10:34 pm »
The final will be the first ranking final between Ronnie and Williams since 2000 which is mad.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12042 on: April 6, 2024, 10:46:12 pm »
great final to look forward too
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12043 on: April 7, 2024, 12:50:29 am »
The last date Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Williams was a ranking final...

@LFC
 won 1-0 at Old Trafford.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12044 on: April 7, 2024, 01:48:05 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2024, 10:10:34 pm
The final will be the first ranking final between Ronnie and Williams since 2000 which is mad.

Nuts.

They've won 10 of the 24 World Champs between them since 2000, but never faced each other in the final. They seem to peak at different times.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,874
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12045 on: April 7, 2024, 11:29:14 am »
Did the Friday afternoon session, Ronnie v Wilson. It's a really good setup at the G-Mex, easy to get in and out and relatively cheap food and drinks (compared to your usual sporting event). First time I've seen Ronnie live and first time at the front in Row B, usually up in the gods in Sheffield. Also first time seeing someone playing for snookers on pink-black ;D. Will definitely go again if they keep it in Manchester.

Friday morning booked for the Crucible in a few weeks.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12046 on: April 8, 2024, 03:42:30 pm »
Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,017
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12047 on: April 8, 2024, 05:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on April  8, 2024, 03:42:30 pm
Watched the final; absorbing snooker from two marvellous players who demonstrated a very high level of skill, and whose tablecraft is commensurate with their vast experience. Ronnie has on occasions decried his current game, claiming he was better as a teenager. I dont believe it; he and Williams are so shrewd and canny when at their best, yet fearless in an attacking sense, that its arguable that the knowledge and experience theyve accrued makes them actually better at the ripe old ages of 48 and 49 respectively, than when in their supposed pomp.
The Williams clear up in the first round to win 10-9 was astounding; I don't think I've seen him play that well in some time. The confidence it gave him saw him then then completely outclass the top 3 ranked players in the world in the next 3 rounds. Fantastic to see...
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12048 on: April 8, 2024, 05:44:35 pm »
bugger off to china for a couple of weeks, play pool, have seemingly a great time then come back with jet lag to win a deciding frame then beat the #1, #2 and #3 in the world. and beat them convincingly too.

only mark williams.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,035
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12049 on: April 17, 2024, 09:59:27 pm »
Robertson out in the qualifiers tonight.
Logged
AHA!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12050 on: April 17, 2024, 10:25:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on April 17, 2024, 09:59:27 pm
Robertson out in the qualifiers tonight.

Having a terrible time of it him.

Ronnie doing all sorts with the Saudis the c*nt.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12051 on: April 17, 2024, 10:45:03 pm »
I guess that sums up why robertson was in the qualifiers to begin with.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,366
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12052 on: April 18, 2024, 03:32:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 17, 2024, 10:25:08 pm
Having a terrible time of it him.

Ronnie doing all sorts with the Saudis the c*nt.

Proof that hes just a bit of a c*nt. Being amazing with a snooker cue doesnt change the fact that the fella is a massive dick
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12053 on: April 18, 2024, 09:47:17 am »
If one of us set up an event with £1m for the winner in a shed at the bottom of the garden, and called it the Nonce Masters Cup for absolute shitheads, Ronnie would praise it as the best run event and say we should host the World Champs. He blatantly chases the money. That's why he's always up for those big money events.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12054 on: April 18, 2024, 09:50:14 am »
anyway the draw's been done.


Luca Brecel v David Gilbert

Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire

Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby v Joe O'Connor

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

John Higgins v Jamie Jones

Mark Allen v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei

Tom Ford v Ricky Walden

Zhang Anda v Jak Jones

Mark Williams v Si Jiahui

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12055 on: April 18, 2024, 09:51:03 am »
A few tasty first round ties there.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12056 on: April 18, 2024, 09:53:23 am »
I have tickets for the second round

Long ambition to go here
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12057 on: April 18, 2024, 10:00:19 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 18, 2024, 09:53:23 am
I have tickets for the second round

Long ambition to go here

Silly question - how did you get tickets? And were they expensive?

Looking to take my mum for her 60th next year and curious
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12058 on: April 18, 2024, 10:02:17 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 18, 2024, 10:00:19 am
Silly question - how did you get tickets? And were they expensive?

Looking to take my mum for her 60th next year and curious
I'm going this year with some people next week and I bought the tickets on the 1st of may last year. they sell out quickly.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12059 on: April 18, 2024, 10:21:40 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 18, 2024, 10:00:19 am
Silly question - how did you get tickets? And were they expensive?

Looking to take my mum for her 60th next year and curious
I would get them asap after the tournament ends this year mate

My brother got them last year. We were going to leave it because in 2022 he got a semi final ticket two weeks before (Williams vs Trump) but it seems to sell out rapidly now.

tickets were £106

Ray says the same I see
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12060 on: April 18, 2024, 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 18, 2024, 10:21:40 am
I would get them asap after the tournament ends this year mate

My brother got them last year. We were going to leave it because in 2022 he got a semi final ticket two weeks before (Williams vs Trump) but it seems to sell out rapidly now.

tickets were £106

Ray says the same I see

Yeah back in 2013 I would buy tickets during the tournament. You could also, in advance, get tickets for 3 days all sessions, and, say, QF, all sessions, for no more than £400 all in. It sells out now though so I doubt you'd be able to bag so many of the cheapest tickets in one go.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12061 on: April 18, 2024, 10:33:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on April 18, 2024, 10:31:15 am
Yeah back in 2013 I would buy tickets during the tournament. You could also, in advance, get tickets for 3 days all sessions, and, say, QF, all sessions, for no more than £400 all in. It sells out now though so I doubt you'd be able to bag so many of the cheapest tickets in one go.
even getting them last year for this year was no picnic, however we have an excellent seat.

Right hand side table from camera view, 3rd row, over bottom right pocket
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12062 on: April 18, 2024, 10:36:01 am »
I deliberately went for the tuesday afternoon session because I figured that would be one of the least popular sessions and it was still a bit of a struggle.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12063 on: April 18, 2024, 10:45:00 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 18, 2024, 10:36:01 am
I deliberately went for the tuesday afternoon session because I figured that would be one of the least popular sessions and it was still a bit of a struggle.
and trying to get two together as well

I see there are some still available now, though mostly the 400 quid ones
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12064 on: April 18, 2024, 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 18, 2024, 10:33:22 am
even getting them last year for this year was no picnic, however we have an excellent seat.

Right hand side table from camera view, 3rd row, over bottom right pocket

Which day and session? I'll keep an eye out for you (on the telly).  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12065 on: April 18, 2024, 11:15:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on April 18, 2024, 10:59:50 am
Which day and session? I'll keep an eye out for you (on the telly).  :D
Friday 26th at 7pm
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12066 on: Yesterday at 12:05:40 am »
KSA coming for The Crucible (Post 2027)

Quote
I think Saudi Arabia could get hold of this tournament, grab it by the scruff of the neck and turn it into a Wimbledon or a French Open or US Open, and really make it a super event, Ronnie O'Sullivan

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/19/world-snooker-championship-saudi-arabia-shadow-looms-crucible-ronnie-osullivan
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,035
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12067 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 am »
Ominous start from Brecel.
Logged
AHA!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12068 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:40:43 am
Ominous start from Brecel.

the scruffy git.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,680
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12069 on: Yesterday at 10:51:47 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 18, 2024, 03:32:30 am
Proof that hes just a bit of a c*nt. Being amazing with a snooker cue doesnt change the fact that the fella is a massive dick

Many, top-level sportsman are massive pricks.  Yet, people worship them.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,035
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12070 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm »
Brecel-Gilbert into a decider, looks like the curse continues.
Logged
AHA!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,002
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12071 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Brec has blown this. Even if he somehow wins the match.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,843
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12072 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm »
The Crucible Curse strikes again!

Brecel loses to Dave Gilbert after being 7-3 and 9-6 ahead. And then he conceded in the decider only needing 1 snooker :o

His head went, you have to say.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12073 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm
The Crucible Curse strikes again!

Brecel loses to Dave Gilbert after being 7-3 and 9-6 ahead. And then he conceded in the decider only needing 1 snooker :o

His head went, you have to say.

He didn't return to his seat after his previous shot. He was just waiting to concede.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12074 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm »
bad loss for luca

ronnie must take his chance now
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12075 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:05:40 am
KSA coming for The Crucible (Post 2027)

I saw this other day it will happen as Hearn is in bed with them at Boxing too.

Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #12076 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
I saw this other day it will happen as Hearn is in bed with them at Boxing too.

As much as I and many people who watch it dont like this, objectively the sport is pretty much done as it is. Its not far off professional bowls in stature. If this is the next step it needs to take to have a bright future then this is what it will have to be. Not surprised Ronnies in favour. The man is arguably one of the greatest sports persons of all time and he plays in sport centres getting paid chump change (in context to most other sports). He wants to feel on par in stature to Fedderer, Woods, Messi etc and you probably cant blame him. Again, not my idea of progress but Im just a middle aged man watching a load of middle aged men doing the same shit as we all were 30 years ago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 