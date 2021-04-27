Without looking up all of the dates and who won what and when, I suspect one of the reasons his first few years were relatively dry in terms of winning Triple Crown events (other then age and attitude obviously) was that Stephen Hendry was still at the peak of his game and as controversial as it may be I still think peak Hendry beats peak OSullivan.



I agree in part. Hendrys period of dominance in the 90s was absolute and he had a level of consistency that Ronnie did not. In fact until around 2012 Ronnie would lose to just about anybody if he was in self sabotage mode. Ebdon and Selby in particular knew how to slow him down and get him to play daft shots just to get out of there. It wasnt till Ronnie found Steve Peters that he became consistent and hes now one of the toughest players mentally on the tour.I would have loved to see peak Ronnie play peak Hendry. I certainly dont assume Ronnie would win and in some ways its unfair to compare across generations. Ronnies longevity wasnt something you saw coming when he was walking out of games and I half wonder whether Hendrys intensity and obsessiveness meant he burnt out earlier.As a player I couldnt stand Hendry as I was a big Jimmy White fan but he is hands down the best pundit out there. Ive really grown to like the guy.