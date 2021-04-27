Total Members Voted: 126
Without looking up all of the dates and who won what and when, I suspect one of the reasons his first few years were relatively dry in terms of winning Triple Crown events (other then age and attitude obviously) was that Stephen Hendry was still at the peak of his game and as controversial as it may be I still think peak Hendry beats peak OSullivan.
Agree with all of that.I always find it a bit amusing when a commentator (whilst sitting next to Hendry) will call Ronnie the undisputed GOAT. I'm not saying he's not but I think it's odd that people now don't even seem to think that Hendry is at least in the argument. I'd say that even Davis should still be part of the discussion. It's a relative thing obviously but Davis' domination felt as absolute as Hendry's did at the time. They were the snooker equivalent of Maureen's first Chelsea side.You felt you were lucky to even get a remote chance against them never mind beat them. That's what made the Luis Garcia/Dennis Taylor moments all the greater.
I agree in part. Hendrys period of dominance in the 90s was absolute and he had a level of consistency that Ronnie did not. In fact until around 2012 Ronnie would lose to just about anybody if he was in self sabotage mode. Ebdon and Selby in particular knew how to slow him down and get him to play daft shots just to get out of there. It wasnt till Ronnie found Steve Peters that he became consistent and hes now one of the toughest players mentally on the tour.I would have loved to see peak Ronnie play peak Hendry. I certainly dont assume Ronnie would win and in some ways its unfair to compare across generations. Ronnies longevity wasnt something you saw coming when he was walking out of games and I half wonder whether Hendrys intensity and obsessiveness meant he burnt out earlier.As a player I couldnt stand Hendry as I was a big Jimmy White fan but he is hands down the best pundit out there. Ive really grown to like the guy.
I've not watched that documentary yet, but fully intend to, so that might shed some more light on it.
