Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 am »
all the clues are there for him really. they always have been with his seemingly awkward ways of dealing with people, sometimes being very thoughtful and considered and other times coming out with really odd stuff. his outpouring of emotion a couple of years ago and him saying that he lives a 'solitary' life a lot of the time was another sign of it.

I've not watched that documentary yet, but fully intend to, so that might shed some more light on it.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 am »
Glad that little angry fathead didn't win.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am »
and because that only finished last night and is one of the biggest events in the sport............another one starts today.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:00:15 am
Without looking up all of the dates and who won what and when, I suspect one of the reasons his first few years were relatively dry in terms of winning Triple Crown events (other then age and attitude obviously) was that Stephen Hendry was still at the peak of his game and as controversial as it may be I still think peak Hendry beats peak OSullivan.

I agree in part. Hendrys period of dominance in the 90s was absolute and he had a level of consistency that Ronnie did not. In fact until around 2012 Ronnie would lose to just about anybody if he was in self sabotage mode. Ebdon and Selby in particular knew how to slow him down and get him to play daft shots just to get out of there. It wasnt till Ronnie found Steve Peters that he became consistent and hes now one of the toughest players mentally on the tour.

I would have loved to see peak Ronnie play peak Hendry. I certainly dont assume Ronnie would win and in some ways its unfair to compare across generations. Ronnies longevity wasnt something you saw coming when he was walking out of games and I half wonder whether Hendrys intensity and obsessiveness meant he burnt out earlier.

As a player I couldnt stand Hendry as I was a big Jimmy White fan but he is hands down the best pundit out there. Ive really grown to like the guy.
Offline yes

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 12:02:36 pm »
Agree with all of that.
I always find it a bit amusing when a commentator (whilst sitting next to Hendry) will call Ronnie the undisputed GOAT. I'm not saying he's not but I think it's odd that people now don't even seem to think that Hendry is at least in the argument. I'd say that even Davis should still be part of the discussion. It's a relative thing obviously but Davis' domination felt as absolute as Hendry's did at the time.
They were the snooker equivalent of Maureen's first Chelsea side.
You felt you were lucky to even get a remote chance against them never mind beat them. That's what made the Luis Garcia/Dennis Taylor moments all the greater.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 12:22:57 pm »
I sometimes think Hendry would have prevailed through sheer force of will. As silly as that sounds.

A mate of mine was at the Crucible final when Jimmy was 14-8 up and Hendry won ten in a row. He said you could almost feel it in the air and pretty much everyone knew he would win. He made it so, somehow. Maybe he really, really hated losing, compared to some.

I much prefer Hendry now to when he was playing, could listen to him all day.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 12:33:40 pm »
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 12:02:36 pm
Agree with all of that.
I always find it a bit amusing when a commentator (whilst sitting next to Hendry) will call Ronnie the undisputed GOAT. I'm not saying he's not but I think it's odd that people now don't even seem to think that Hendry is at least in the argument. I'd say that even Davis should still be part of the discussion. It's a relative thing obviously but Davis' domination felt as absolute as Hendry's did at the time.
They were the snooker equivalent of Maureen's first Chelsea side.
You felt you were lucky to even get a remote chance against them never mind beat them. That's what made the Luis Garcia/Dennis Taylor moments all the greater.

it's probably because hendry says similar things himself.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 12:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:27:34 am
I agree in part. Hendrys period of dominance in the 90s was absolute and he had a level of consistency that Ronnie did not. In fact until around 2012 Ronnie would lose to just about anybody if he was in self sabotage mode. Ebdon and Selby in particular knew how to slow him down and get him to play daft shots just to get out of there. It wasnt till Ronnie found Steve Peters that he became consistent and hes now one of the toughest players mentally on the tour.

I would have loved to see peak Ronnie play peak Hendry. I certainly dont assume Ronnie would win and in some ways its unfair to compare across generations. Ronnies longevity wasnt something you saw coming when he was walking out of games and I half wonder whether Hendrys intensity and obsessiveness meant he burnt out earlier.

As a player I couldnt stand Hendry as I was a big Jimmy White fan but he is hands down the best pundit out there. Ive really grown to like the guy.

Yup, same for me, I cant believe I am actually warming to Hendry since he retired much more then I ever thought I could, Jimmy was a huge reason I fell in love with the game as a kid.
Offline Redley

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 12:02:36 pm
Agree with all of that.
I always find it a bit amusing when a commentator (whilst sitting next to Hendry) will call Ronnie the undisputed GOAT. I'm not saying he's not but I think it's odd that people now don't even seem to think that Hendry is at least in the argument. I'd say that even Davis should still be part of the discussion. It's a relative thing obviously but Davis' domination felt as absolute as Hendry's did at the time.
They were the snooker equivalent of Maureen's first Chelsea side.
You felt you were lucky to even get a remote chance against them never mind beat them. That's what made the Luis Garcia/Dennis Taylor moments all the greater.

In terms of ability its not even a contest, so I think thats probably what they mean. But....he's won as many world titles, more UKs (holds the record), more Masters (holds the record), most centuries (holds the record) and most maximums (holds the record). And all that when its probably accepted that he should have won more.
Offline mattD

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 12:57:55 pm »
Hendry is one of the best commentators around in any sport.

Succinct, to the point, and very perceptive and insightful. I wish he was commentating every game.
Offline tray fenny

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm »
Hendry played to a formula, long red, angle on the blue to split the pack, it was similar to doing the rubics cube(yes), do thst bit, move to step 2 etc. Ronnie on the other hand is a gifted genius, no 2 frames the same.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11971 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 01:04:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:42:09 am
I've not watched that documentary yet, but fully intend to, so that might shed some more light on it.
Good shout. Forgot about that documentary, might give it a watch as well.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 01:22:16 am »
