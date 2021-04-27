Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 597933 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 09:33:11 pm »
I'm glad he's over his health issues, but I just can't warm to Carter.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:33:11 pm
I'm glad he's over his health issues, but I just can't warm to Carter.

this. I've barely seen any of this final but the fact he's won as many as 7 frames irriates me.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:33:11 pm
I'm glad he's over his health issues, but I just can't warm to Carter.

Might be because he's a a Covid denying, Trump supporting Brexiteer.

Or maybe it's the shoes.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 09:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:33:11 pm
I'm glad he's over his health issues, but I just can't warm to Carter.

Mr Angry.

It's not just O'Sullivan who has described him as that. He's already had a few words with the crowd, but I quite like that ha. As for his shoes... so brexit.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:37:15 pm
Might be because he's a a Covid denying, Trump supporting Brexiteer.

Or maybe it's the shoes.

He's from Essex, so it's hardly a surprise.  ;)
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 09:54:32 pm »
That miss by Carter is possibly the worst Ive ever seen at this level.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 09:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:54:32 pm
That miss by Carter is possibly the worst Ive ever seen at this level.

Does he support Arsenal?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Well played Ronnie O'Sullivan! That's 2 out of 3 Triple Crown events for the season secured. It would be a career crowning achievement if he could add another World Championship to his tally in the spring.
Online JRed

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 09:56:47 pm »
Ronnies fans are annoying. Bet they sing the kolo toure song at the darts 500 times a night.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm »
Carter with the spirit of spurs in those last frames. Amazing to see what pressure does to these players.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 09:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:54:32 pm
That miss by Carter is possibly the worst Ive ever seen at this level.

As I said, he's just not good enough, at this level.

He was never going to win this final.  He had his chances to win it, and a better player would have.  O'Sulivan didn't play amazing.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 09:58:33 pm »
Here comes the usual condescending comments from the interviewer
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
Carter's seething ;D
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm »
Ronnie putting the boot in there for Carter  ;D

Basically you should have won - you bottled it
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 10:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:01:20 pm
Ronnie putting the boot in there for Carter  ;D

Basically you should have won - you bottled it

These two really don't like each other do they ;D Ronnie is usually full of praise for his final opponents, got plenty of little digs in at Carter there though.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm »
Mad to think that when he won his first world title in 2001, it was only his fourth major (big 3) title despite being pro for 9 years. In the 23 years since hes won 19.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:01:20 pm
Ronnie putting the boot in there for Carter  ;D

Basically you should have won - you bottled it

He's right.  He had the chances to win. 
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:06:44 pm
Mad to think that when he won his first world title in 2001, it was only his fourth major (big 3) title despite being pro for 9 years. In the 23 years since hes won 19.

2 in the last 6 weeks.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 10:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:08:02 pm
2 in the last 6 weeks.
Ha ha very true. Getting better with age.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:02:18 pm
These two really don't like each other do they ;D Ronnie is usually full of praise for his final opponents, got plenty of little digs in at Carter there though.

Yeah for sure  ;D cant be best mates, Ronnie tore him out there in the most backhanded way.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 10:09:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:06:44 pm
Mad to think that when he won his first world title in 2001, it was only his fourth major (big 3) title despite being pro for 9 years. In the 23 years since hes won 19.

His longevity is the most impressive thing.  The current crop just aren't up to it.  All the greats are in their 40s now.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 10:10:07 pm »
All the more impressive considering he played the first session like he was down the local club trying out shots.
Online rawcusk8

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 10:10:14 pm »
Special player but one boring bastard with his fake ass interviews.. He contradicts himself a hell of a lot, hates alot about the game but cant walk away.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 10:11:44 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:10:14 pm
Special player but one boring bastard with his fake ass interviews.. He contradicts himself a hell of a lot, hates alot about the game but cant walk away.

I couldn't give a shit about the interviews to be honest. It's his snooker that counts.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:10:14 pm
Special player but one boring bastard with his fake ass interviews.. He contradicts himself a hell of a lot, hates alot about the game but cant walk away.

He wants the records.  But, like all elite sportspeople, he's motivated by money too.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 10:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:09:15 pm
His longevity is the most impressive thing.  The current crop just aren't up to it.  All the greats are in their 40s now.
Yeah, hell be favourite in April again and I doubt Higgins will be far behind.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:09:15 pm
His longevity is the most impressive thing.  The current crop just aren't up to it, though.  All the greats are in their 40s now.
Its odd how theres been so many players who look like theyre going to be the next big thing in the game but after a little success they just lose that desire.

Robertson, Murphy, Trump, Selby etc.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:07:30 pm
He's right.  He had the chances to win.

He did. That miss in the last frame was incredible.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm »
Carter blew up badly there. 6-3 up and only won one more frame. Bit of a damp squib in the end.

Nice to get an early night though. If it was Higgins v Selby itd only be 7-7 with about 3 hours of safety still to go.
Online Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 10:14:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:12:28 pm
Yeah, hell be favourite in April again and I doubt Higgins will be far behind.

Higgins looks like he's dropping off and he's talked about retiring. It must be hard to motivate yourself after 30 years unless you're still winning the majors.
