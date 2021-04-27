Total Members Voted: 126
I'm glad he's over his health issues, but I just can't warm to Carter.
Might be because he's a a Covid denying, Trump supporting Brexiteer. Or maybe it's the shoes.
That miss by Carter is possibly the worst Ive ever seen at this level.
Ronnie putting the boot in there for Carter Basically you should have won - you bottled it
Mad to think that when he won his first world title in 2001, it was only his fourth major (big 3) title despite being pro for 9 years. In the 23 years since hes won 19.
2 in the last 6 weeks.
These two really don't like each other do they Ronnie is usually full of praise for his final opponents, got plenty of little digs in at Carter there though.
Special player but one boring bastard with his fake ass interviews.. He contradicts himself a hell of a lot, hates alot about the game but cant walk away.
His longevity is the most impressive thing. The current crop just aren't up to it. All the greats are in their 40s now.
He's right. He had the chances to win.
Yeah, hell be favourite in April again and I doubt Higgins will be far behind.
