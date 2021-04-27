Hendry wasn't really a rival so much, as he was coming to the end of his era. Hendry had been around for a while, then there was Higgins, O'sullivan, and Williams. If my memory serves me correctly. Selby came a long a bit later - he knocked on the door for a bit, until he won he's first major.



It's O'Sulivan's longevity, that's the most impressive, for me. Winning he first major at 17, and still winning them now. Of course, it helps that all the other greats are on the wane too, and the younger guys just aren't as good.



Davis - Hendry - O'Sulivan, Williams, Higgins - Selby (the last great player to come a long).



O'Sullivan and Hendry had a massive rivalry. O'Sullivan beat him in the final of the 93 UK Open. At that time Hendry had only won 2 World titles. Over the next dozen years, they met in 6 ranking event finals.Of O'Sullivan's first 17 ranking event finals 6 were against Hendry.