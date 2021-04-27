Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11840 on: December 4, 2023, 09:47:30 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  3, 2023, 11:20:55 pm
That last frame was something else to someone who doesn't normally watch snooker.

My bird said the same. She was in awe.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11841 on: December 4, 2023, 09:59:13 am »
So I remember when Davis won his last world title I believe at the age of 29 or 30, and Hendry was the same age for his, that people thought that maybe after 30 the players' eyesight and ability just started going downhill. I think we can say now that age was never really the barrier, Hendry and White stopped Davis and it was the likes of Ronnie, Higgins, Williams coming through that stopped Hendry.

The other mad thing about Ronnie is, at 48 he still looks a lot younger than Dennis Taylor did in 1985 (36 at the time!)  ;D
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11842 on: December 4, 2023, 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December  4, 2023, 09:59:13 am
So I remember when Davis won his last world title I believe at the age of 29 or 30, and Hendry was the same age for his, that people thought that maybe after 30 the players' eyesight and ability just started going downhill. I think we can say now that age was never really the barrier, Hendry and White stopped Davis and it was the likes of Ronnie, Higgins, Williams coming through that stopped Hendry.

The other mad thing about Ronnie is, at 48 he still looks a lot younger than Dennis Taylor did in 1985 (36 at the time!)  ;D

looking at that now it is quite odd in a way because, for example, reardon won his last world title at the age of about 45 and didn't actually retire until he was about 60 or so. there seemed to have always been "old men" playing snooker. davis, and then hendry, being so young when they started to dominate the game may have skewed views a little bit.

none of those players were as good as o'sullivan, so if they could play on, so can he. that's not to dampen his achievements though.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11843 on: December 4, 2023, 11:41:39 am »
I think O'Sullivan's erratic temperament - whilst sometimes destructive - has helped with his longevity.  Staying at the top of any field for three decades requires so much dedication and, whilst I enjoy playing snooker, I can't imagine committing my life to it to that extent.

O'Sullivan becoming arguably a top 16 player with his weaker hand probably provided him with some extra motivation when it would otherwise have waned.  Constantly fighting with his inner demons seems to largely be his motivating force to play tournaments these days as he's horribly dismissive of the talent of pretty much every other player around at the moment.  For large parts of those three decades he's been Messi without Ronaldo (or vice-versa, depending on your viewpoint) and he's been largely chasing the records set by Stephen Hendry rather than facing him directly.

There's definitely something to be said though for O'Sullivan's generation pretty much maxing out the technical and match play skills.  As well as himself both Williams and Higgins are still in the top 10.  The following generations aren't blowing the older pros out the water with unheard of shots and positional play like first Hendry and then O'Sullivan did.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11844 on: December 4, 2023, 12:19:46 pm »
Next to any Liverpool success, the only real thing left in sport I care about is him winning the 8th.
I think he deserves to be categorically be seen as the greatest ever and that will seal it. I'd get a massive buzz from it.

As a side, I think it's so bizarre that someone who is so honest and openly erratic about his temperament is still so consistently picked up on by media and detractors as being this confusing, sometimes arrogant riddle. He couldn't be anymore obvious to read. You ask him any question about his snooker enjoyment, or his goals in snooker (during a tournament) and you know what answer you're going to get. A pretty underwhelming response.

Any interview I've seen of him outside of a snooker venue he's a hundred times more enthusiastic and engaging.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11845 on: December 7, 2023, 04:56:15 pm »
smurphy just hit a 147 in the shoot out. fair play that's an absolutely insane achievement.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11846 on: December 7, 2023, 05:47:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JHfZAXGMJE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JHfZAXGMJE0</a>

Some effort that with the shot clock and the nobheads in the Snooker Shoot Out crowd.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 11:53:30 pm »
Just watched a bit of the shootout. God the crowd are irritating. The auditorium isn't big enough for it not to sound like a group of pissheads heckling.
