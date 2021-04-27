Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 587673 times)

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11800 on: June 6, 2023, 05:33:11 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11801 on: June 7, 2023, 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  6, 2023, 05:24:13 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/65641122

Chinese players Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have received lifetime bans for match-fixing in snooker's biggest corruption scandal.

A total of 10 players, all from China, have been disciplined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match.

Yan Bingtao, the 2021 Masters champion, has been banned for five years until 11 December 2027, and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong must serve a 20-month suspension that ends on 1 September 2024.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "This has been a very complex case. It has been heart-breaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players.

"This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

"I am pleased that the commission found that they did not see from the present case any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker.

"The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today's outcome sends out a clear message that match fixing will not be tolerated in snooker."

c*nts. Hopefully none of them come back, Wenbo sounds like the worst of the lot.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11802 on: August 27, 2023, 03:14:55 pm »
Do any snooker buffs  know how I can get todays final on

My Mam loves snooker and apparently Eurosport are not showing it.
Does snooker have dodgy streams, I cant find anyway
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11803 on: August 27, 2023, 03:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 27, 2023, 03:14:55 pm
Do any snooker buffs  know how I can get todays final on

My Mam loves snooker and apparently Eurosport are not showing it.
Does snooker have dodgy streams, I cant find anyway

What time is it on at? Bosscast has loads of streams for any amount of sports. At the bottom of this link it says European Masters Final, Evening session. Lots of Eurosports links but they're showing World Super Bikes at the moment. Maybe they'll have the snooker on later? I don't really know because I only use bosscast for football. http://bosscast.net/random.php
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11804 on: August 27, 2023, 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on August 27, 2023, 03:45:03 pm
What time is it on at? Bosscast has loads of streams for any amount of sports. At the bottom of this link it says European Masters Final, Evening session. Lots of Eurosports links but they're showing World Super Bikes at the moment. Maybe they'll have the snooker on later? I don't really know because I only use bosscast for football. http://bosscast.net/random.php

Thanks mate, I think the 1st session has now finished. I got the angry call from my  a bit late .  The 2nd session is scheduled for TV

Thanks for link, Eurosport drop the snooker from time to time and it goes on Discovery+ Probably there way oif getting subscribers

So Bosscat might prove useful then  :thumbup


Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11805 on: August 27, 2023, 04:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 27, 2023, 03:53:28 pm
Thanks mate, I think the 1st session has now finished. I got the angry call from my  a bit late .  The 2nd session is scheduled for TV

Thanks for link, Eurosport drop the snooker from time to time and it goes on Discovery+ Probably there way oif getting subscribers

So Bosscat might prove useful then  :thumbup

Your welcome. I didn't know it had so many sports and I just realised they have lots of tv channels too.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11806 on: September 14, 2023, 12:57:30 pm »
Just seen Perrie Mans has passed away aged 82

I remember him playing in the worlds and on Pot Black and stuff.  Now I feel really old

RIP
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11807 on: September 16, 2023, 04:08:11 pm »

Theyre putting the Shanghai Masters final on Discovery plus only. Absolute douche move. I have it but you cant record it and not many of us can sit there watching it live.

Ronnie v Brecel could be a classic.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11808 on: September 17, 2023, 03:41:12 pm »
Great final. Ronnie wins 11-9.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11809 on: September 25, 2023, 07:46:13 pm »
British open on ITV4, Barry Hawkins playing a fella called Moody who seriously looks like hes about 12
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11810 on: September 25, 2023, 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 14, 2023, 12:57:30 pm
Just seen Perrie Mans has passed away aged 82

I remember him playing in the worlds and on Pot Black and stuff.  Now I feel really old

RIP
only just seen this, remember him playing Ray Reardon in the 1978 final, used to wear his bow tie underneath his shirt collar which looked very odd!

That and the Terry Griffith's final in 1979 are my first memories of watching the World Championship on TV.

RIP Perrie
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11811 on: November 16, 2023, 09:47:08 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11812 on: November 16, 2023, 11:27:10 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11813 on: November 17, 2023, 12:06:44 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 16, 2023, 09:47:08 pm
Judd Trump with one of the best shots I've ever seen.

https://twitter.com/Livesnooker/status/1725265686438514930?t=JWM0xpEXkzUnM1O4X7MbEA&s=19

Even after potting the yellow, he has to be spot on with the spin & line on the cue ball, or the cue ball is hitting either the brown or blue, & it's a safety shot on the red instead .:o
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11814 on: November 26, 2023, 09:35:16 pm »
UK Championship started yesterday, been good so far, with a number of final frame deciders, Great comebacks and Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson already knocked out.

Murphy currently playing against Vafaei and trailing 2-1.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11815 on: November 27, 2023, 12:08:52 pm »
Murphy went out, Id say thats a shame but it just means well see more of him.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11816 on: November 29, 2023, 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 27, 2023, 12:08:52 pm
Murphy went out, Id say thats a shame but it just means well see more of him.

I know, that's the only annoying thing about him losing. Trump and Ding through to the quarters this afternoon, quality starting to pick up.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11817 on: November 29, 2023, 11:20:55 pm »
Barry Hawkins has just been Selby'd ::)
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11818 on: November 29, 2023, 11:28:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 29, 2023, 11:20:55 pm
Barry Hawkins has just been Selby'd ::)

Really good blue to win it though.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11819 on: Yesterday at 07:43:44 am »
Not a fan of Selby, for someone with his ability he's far too "tight", but that was a good match with both players playing decent snooker.  Blue was a great shot from there, unlucky Barry.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11820 on: Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm »
Excellent 144 break from Ronnie. There's no better sight in snooker than the Rocket in full flow.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11821 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11822 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Ronnie has completely fallen apart here, he was 3-0 up and cruising and now he's missing the most straightforward of pots and is on his way out.

Edit: And then what do you know, he gets in and makes two frame winning breaks to pinch the match 6-5 ;D The match was always his to lose, Zhou wasn't playing particularly brilliantly, he was just taking advantage of all the misses Ronnie was making.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm »
Can't wait to hear more 'i just can't be bothered' remarks again
