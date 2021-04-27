What time is it on at? Bosscast has loads of streams for any amount of sports. At the bottom of this link it says European Masters Final, Evening session. Lots of Eurosports links but they're showing World Super Bikes at the moment. Maybe they'll have the snooker on later? I don't really know because I only use bosscast for football. http://bosscast.net/random.php



Thanks mate, I think the 1st session has now finished. I got the angry call from my a bit late . The 2nd session is scheduled for TVThanks for link, Eurosport drop the snooker from time to time and it goes on Discovery+ Probably there way oif getting subscribersSo Bosscat might prove useful then