Do any snooker buffs know how I can get todays final on



My Mam loves snooker and apparently Eurosport are not showing it.

Does snooker have dodgy streams, I cant find anyway



What time is it on at? Bosscast has loads of streams for any amount of sports. At the bottom of this link it says European Masters Final, Evening session. Lots of Eurosports links but they're showing World Super Bikes at the moment. Maybe they'll have the snooker on later? I don't really know because I only use bosscast for football. http://bosscast.net/random.php