As I've said before, I like Selby but these arguments are going around in circles. Tactical play != slow play. I would like the way Selby played if it was just a bit faster.



He was perfectly fine for most of this final and for most of the final session was fantastic to watch. The semi against Allen was beyond the pale though.



Exactly this. Most people have no problem with tactical play but Selby has had a tendency to take a long time over shots that he knows he is going to play. The match against Allen was the low point with him taking 30 seconds per shot and only 5 of 8 frames being played in a session which is unfair on the paying audience. Someone mentioned the 2014 final and the same happened there in the 3rd session.The interesting thing about this year's final is that Selby realised that he wasn't able to slow down Brecel and decided to speed up himself which drastically improved his game, almost leading to a stunning comeback. By playing quicker it actually improved his own rhythm and timing.Despite all of that, I've always thought Selby is a top guy off the table. Very humble, very hard working. And I do enjoy a contrast in styles rather than everyone playing at breakneck speed.As for Brecel, I wouldn't be entirely surprised if he never wins another one. His style of play is so high risk and is probably why he never got past the first round before. Still, he can probably dine out on this for the rest of his career and he thoroughly entertained us for 2 weeks.