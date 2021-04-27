Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 562510 times)

Offline Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Were you watching the game or just Ceefax when you typed this?

Ye of little faith.

I do miss Ceefax though
Offline Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,346
  • Truthiness
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11761 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm »
Sensational stuff by Brecel. Fully deserved.
Online TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Get in Luca Brecel! Really thought he was toast for a bit there until Selby suddenly started missing.

Brecel becomes the first ever World Champion from continental Europe as well as the first world champion born after 1990. And he's done it with a ruthless, immensely watchable attacking style of play. Fantastic result for snooker.
Offline Chavvie

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 10:06:33 pm »
Cracking tournament, excellent final and deserved winner. Been the best player and beat some massive names
Offline voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,519
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
if you'd told me before the tournament that brecel was going to win it I'd probably have told you to fuck off. if you'd told me 18 months ago I'd have laughed.

but he's been brilliant.

williams, o'sullivan and selby have 15 between them and he's beaten all 3.
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,453
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm »
What a way to win it!
Offline Iska

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
  • The only club that matters
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Get in, absolutely brilliant win.
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11767 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
Amazing!

Had to suffer a little in the last session, but so fully deserved. Lit up the tournament.

Loved the way he got a few laps of table to celebrate too....
Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,258
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11768 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm »
Well deserved. Brilliant to see
Offline **** The Pain Away.

  the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm »
These interviews are the worst, awkward as hell every time.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,415
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
This interviews are the worst, awkward as hell every time.

Yep.

Why the hell go to the loser first too.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm »
Congratulations Luca,well deserved!   :wave
Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,584
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11772 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm
Yep.

Why the hell go to the loser first too.

They do that in most sports dont they?
Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11773 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Didnt want Selby to win, but upmost respect for that interview.

Whats the bad news that hes had?
Offline Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,346
  • Truthiness
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11774 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm
Yep.

Why the hell go to the loser first too.
Selby spoke well and was generous to Luca.
Offline voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,519
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11775 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm »
old trophies are always better.
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11776 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
What's he gonna do now? He's already been partying all through the tournament.
Offline kaesarsosei

  Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11777 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm
Didnt want Selby to win, but upmost respect for that interview.

Whats the bad news that hes had?

Exactly my thoughts. Dont like his play style but hes probably the best fella on the circuit.

What are his off-table issues?
Offline Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11778 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm »

He had mental health issues last year. Not sure whats happened to his wife but can probably guess.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,631
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11779 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
This interviews are the worst, awkward as hell every time.

Don't diss Hazel Irvine.
Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,584
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11780 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Exactly my thoughts. Dont like his play style but hes probably the best fella on the circuit.

What are his off-table issues?

Hes had a lot of mental health issues a year or two ago, I cant remember the game but there was one where he  was literally falling apart mentally, you could see that something wasnt right in his face.
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,947
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11781 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Well played Luca. Theres something about the way he knocks those pots in when hes on song. Its almost effortless. Has been a great entertainer this tourney and fully deserves the trophy. Fair play to Selby too for making Luca sweat. Nearly had him!
Offline voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,519
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11782 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
brecel might not practice but he's off to vienna in 2 days to play in a pro-am.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,415
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11783 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
They do that in most sports dont they?

Yeah.  I just find it weird.  Seems unnatural to me.
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11784 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
One of the most entertaining snooker champions I've seen, take a bow Luca!

And full respect to Selby, he made the likes of myself eat a massive serving of humble pie. Usually part of the 'anyone but Selby' brigade, and that was in full flow after the poor semi final he had, but he was the other reason why this final was so enjoyable. He was fantastic and its the last time I criticise him.

Hoping Luca can make a real stamp on the game from here. Need his kind of quality on the baize and drive the standards up again. Top top quality from both players, and on a personal level, the pair are a credit to sport.
Online Robinred

  Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11785 on: Today at 12:00:17 am »
Chuffed for Brecel, the more so for the game. Like others, I was impressed with Selby - his response was that of a true champion and gentleman. I dont like the way he slows down play to gain an advantage, but his magnanimity was admirable.
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11786 on: Today at 12:05:33 am »
Brecel fully deserved that.

He played his own game of if the shot is there then i am taking it.
Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11787 on: Today at 12:06:56 am »
Brilliant final and massive deserved win for brecel
Well done to Selby aswell especially for the 147 last
Offline cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11788 on: Today at 08:46:56 am »
Not watched snooker since the 80s heyday..
Watched this final and some the rounds, even thinking of joining my local club.

Can someone explain the negativity towards Shelby for me?  I thought both players were excellent and made au unforgettable final.
Offline baltic out here

  Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11789 on: Today at 08:56:31 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 08:46:56 am
Not watched snooker since the 80s heyday..
Watched this final and some the rounds, even thinking of joining my local club.

Can someone explain the negativity towards Shelby for me?  I thought both players were excellent and made au unforgettable final.

Think it started with the 'gwaan ronneeeh' brigade creating an agenda against him when Selby first won the WC against Ronnie. Ronnie playing his flashy style as usual, but Selby was simply magnificent tactically. And Selby was unbeatable for a while, but the agenda was that his style was 'boring' etc. Which is utter bollocks, I find his game fascinating to watch, especially the safety part of the game, which I'd say has to be as equally admired as daring long pots or what else. And as the hating increased I found myself rooting for him more and more. And a really lovely fella, very determined and caring for his family, respects the sport and his opponents (unlike a certain ronneeh).
Offline kaesarsosei

  Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 08:56:31 am
Think it started with the 'gwaan ronneeeh' brigade creating an agenda against him when Selby first won the WC against Ronnie. Ronnie playing his flashy style as usual, but Selby was simply magnificent tactically. And Selby was unbeatable for a while, but the agenda was that his style was 'boring' etc. Which is utter bollocks, I find his game fascinating to watch, especially the safety part of the game, which I'd say has to be as equally admired as daring long pots or what else. And as the hating increased I found myself rooting for him more and more. And a really lovely fella, very determined and caring for his family, respects the sport and his opponents (unlike a certain ronneeh).

As I've said before, I like Selby but these arguments are going around in circles. Tactical play != slow play. I would like the way Selby played if it was just a bit faster.

He was perfectly fine for most of this final and for most of the final session was fantastic to watch. The semi against Allen was beyond the pale though.
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11791 on: Today at 09:52:40 am »
When you're as far behind as Selby was last night you can't make any mistakes really and he made 2 in that penultimate frame. Made it a very interesting and exciting final session to watch though!
Offline Schmarn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11792 on: Today at 10:28:04 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:49:02 am
As I've said before, I like Selby but these arguments are going around in circles. Tactical play != slow play. I would like the way Selby played if it was just a bit faster.

He was perfectly fine for most of this final and for most of the final session was fantastic to watch. The semi against Allen was beyond the pale though.

Exactly this. Most people have no problem with tactical play but Selby has had a tendency to take a long time over shots that he knows he is going to play. The match against Allen was the low point with him taking 30 seconds per shot and only 5 of 8 frames being played in a session which is unfair on the paying audience. Someone mentioned the 2014 final and the same happened there in the 3rd session.

The interesting thing about this year's final is that Selby realised that he wasn't able to slow down Brecel and decided to speed up himself which drastically improved his game, almost leading to a stunning comeback. By playing quicker it actually improved his own rhythm and timing.

Despite all of that, I've always thought Selby is a top guy off the table. Very humble, very hard working. And I do enjoy a contrast in styles rather than everyone playing at breakneck speed.

As for Brecel, I wouldn't be entirely surprised if he never wins another one. His style of play is so high risk and is probably why he never got past the first round before. Still, he can probably dine out on this for the rest of his career and he thoroughly entertained us for 2 weeks.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,258
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11793 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:28:04 am
As for Brecel, I wouldn't be entirely surprised if he never wins another one.

Another in a long list trying to break the crucible curse.

He won't be the one to do it.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,415
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11794 on: Today at 11:17:38 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:52:40 am
When you're as far behind as Selby was last night you can't make any mistakes really and he made 2 in that penultimate frame. Made it a very interesting and exciting final session to watch though!

Yeah, he gave himself too much to do in the end.  I really didn't expect him to miss that black off the spot though, or that brown into the middle.  But, when you're behind and get to that stage of the match, you can't really afford any mistakes.  He may have got away with one, but not two.

Perhaps, he started to feel a bit nervy too, at 15-16 - very different to 11-16.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11795 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Not a big snooker fan but Brecel and young Si helped me be a lot more interested in this years than I usually am. I hope they can both push on.
Offline Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,346
  • Truthiness
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11796 on: Today at 01:23:36 pm »
At least they both had a good time last night

Online meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11797 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Looks like the Wernham Hogg Christmas party
