Just looked up the latest finish, 3:51am back in '83 - that must have eben something!
To a surprise to no one, it was one of the sessions of the Terry Griffiths vs Cliff Thorburn match that finished at 3.51am [incidentally a match that also saw the first ever 147 break at the Crucible] both players were notorious for slow play, & sessions going to the early hours.
Worst final ever was the Dott vs Ebdon final, the first session took so long that the session ended a couple of frames early, so they could start the evening session on time, & second session ended not far off 1am.