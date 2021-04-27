Seems like a decent fella off the table Selby, getting interviewed now and having a laugh.



His style winds people up, that's understandable but I'm not in the camp who hate him or anything.



Its never black and white, OSullivan comes across as a total twat at times but everyone loves him because of the way he plays, Selby comes across ok most of the time but as someone mentioned a couple of pages ago hes got a bit of bitterness to him when things dont go his way.I cant remember the exact details but Selby had an absolutely awful childhood, grew up in some pretty shit circumstances and thats why he digs in and plays the way he does, he doesnt give up and you gotta give him credit for it even though its not always easy on the eye.