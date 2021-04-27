Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 12:56:29 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:54:32 am
Seems like a decent fella off the table Selby, getting interviewed now and having a laugh.

His style winds people up, that's understandable but I'm not in the camp who hate him or anything.

You play to win and he knows that slow play gets under the opponents skin.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 12:56:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:48:33 am
Bracel isnt the type to get involved in Selbys type of game hopefully


Should make for a fascinating final..can't see this late finish doing Selby any favours like!

Offline west_london_red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 01:01:56 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:54:32 am
Seems like a decent fella off the table Selby, getting interviewed now and having a laugh.

His style winds people up, that's understandable but I'm not in the camp who hate him or anything.

Its never black and white, OSullivan comes across as a total twat at times but everyone loves him because of the way he plays, Selby comes across ok most of the time but as someone mentioned a couple of pages ago hes got a bit of bitterness to him when things dont go his way.

I cant remember the exact details but Selby had an absolutely awful childhood, grew up in some pretty shit circumstances and thats why he digs in and plays the way he does, he doesnt give up and you gotta give him credit for it even though its not always easy on the eye.
Offline danuttah

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 01:40:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:01:56 am
Its never black and white, OSullivan comes across as a total twat at times but everyone loves him because of the way he plays, Selby comes across ok most of the time but as someone mentioned a couple of pages ago hes got a bit of bitterness to him when things dont go his way.

I cant remember the exact details but Selby had an absolutely awful childhood, grew up in some pretty shit circumstances and thats why he digs in and plays the way he does, he doesnt give up and you gotta give him credit for it even though its not always easy on the eye.

He did. Mother abandoned him, dad died when he was young. He actually seems to be a decent guy - I'd love for Sullivan to be in the final tomorrow, but I'll be supporting Selby.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 04:59:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:01:56 am
Its never black and white, OSullivan comes across as a total twat at times but everyone loves him because of the way he plays, Selby comes across ok most of the time but as someone mentioned a couple of pages ago hes got a bit of bitterness to him when things dont go his way.

I cant remember the exact details but Selby had an absolutely awful childhood, grew up in some pretty shit circumstances and thats why he digs in and plays the way he does, he doesnt give up and you gotta give him credit for it even though its not always easy on the eye.

We usually just call that Leicester, mate.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 05:15:01 am »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 12:01:01 am
Just looked up the latest finish, 3:51am back in '83 - that must have eben something!

To a surprise to no one, it was one of the sessions of the Terry Griffiths vs Cliff Thorburn match that finished at 3.51am [incidentally a match that also saw the first ever 147 break at the Crucible] both players were notorious for slow play, & sessions going to the early hours.

Worst final ever was the Dott vs Ebdon final, the first session took so long that the session ended a couple of frames early, so they could start the evening session on time, & second session ended not far off 1am.
