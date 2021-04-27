Seems like a decent fella off the table Selby, getting interviewed now and having a laugh.
His style winds people up, that's understandable but I'm not in the camp who hate him or anything.
Its never black and white, OSullivan comes across as a total twat at times but everyone loves him because of the way he plays, Selby comes across ok most of the time but as someone mentioned a couple of pages ago hes got a bit of bitterness to him when things dont go his way.
I cant remember the exact details but Selby had an absolutely awful childhood, grew up in some pretty shit circumstances and thats why he digs in and plays the way he does, he doesnt give up and you gotta give him credit for it even though its not always easy on the eye.