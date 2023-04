Selby has dragged him down to play his game and is beating him with experience. Allen could do worse than trying what Ronnie did a few years ago and just start bashing same balls around.



I said it before it starts but if you don’t get Selby in the first round chances are you won’t get him at all. In these long games he’s got a formula that most players can’t top. In a best of 33 match you won’t be able to blast him off the table because you can’t run hot enough for long enough and he doesn’t give you the chances. You can’t bore him to death because he’s a robot and doesn’t feel anything when playing snooker. I absolutely stand by him being the worst thing to ever happen to the sport. 4 time world champion and probably soon to be 5 and I doubt anybody can name you more than maybe one great match he’s ever been involved in. He ruins every match he even looks at.