

I think Selby is a great lad off the table and very talented but hes the snooker equivalent of Pickford catching the ball and falling to the floor while feigning concussion.



What hes done to Allen is what he does whenever hes behind in a match. Deliberately slow down the pace, walk round the table a few extra times per shot, knowing that his opponent will start to get flustered. It was the same in the 2014 final against Ronnie.



Ive got no issue with safety play and tactical snooker but his pace of play is a joke and hes short changed the paying public.



By contrast Si has been amazing. He really could be the next big thing.