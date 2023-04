I think Selby is a great lad off the table and very talented but heís the snooker equivalent of Pickford catching the ball and falling to the floor while feigning concussion.



What heís done to Allen is what he does whenever heís behind in a match. Deliberately slow down the pace, walk round the table a few extra times per shot, knowing that his opponent will start to get flustered. It was the same in the 2014 final against Ronnie.



Iíve got no issue with safety play and tactical snooker but his pace of play is a joke and heís short changed the paying public.



By contrast Si has been amazing. He really could be the next big thing.