Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 556973 times)

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:12:05 pm
Hendry absolutely hates this kind of snooker. He doesnt even try to hide it ;D

Hes not alone - Im watching the Punchestown Festival racing, having lost the will to live watching the snooker. I dont blame Allen - he knows whats needed against Selby, but its turgid viewing.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Hendry is comedy today. Hes been Selbyed with a face like a slapped arse :lmao
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 04:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:42:33 pm
Hes not alone - Im watching the Punchestown Festival racing, having lost the will to live watching the snooker. I dont blame Allen - he knows whats needed against Selby, but its turgid viewing.

Midsession interval at quarter to 5 days it all. Weve seen full sessions finished in this time.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 05:53:43 pm »
5 frames played before running out of time. Absolute farce.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Wow. One frame after the interval. Is that a record?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 05:54:46 pm »
it's almost worth it for the amusement of just how much hendry obviously hates it. almost.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 05:56:02 pm »
Haha Hendry called that session 'a dark cloud' over the game! Love his honest assessment of his personal viewpoint of that kind of game.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11487 on: Today at 05:57:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:54:46 pm
it's almost worth it for the amusement of just how much hendry obviously hates it. almost.

Did you see his face when the session ended and the camera went to the studio, the face of a man who didn't even want to be there!
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11488 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
Ive defended Selby but that was not a good session from either of them. Too slow and defensive and also lots of bad shots
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 06:00:48 pm »
They could still be playing well into Sunday morning at this rate.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Just typical Selby things.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:57:27 pm
Did you see his face when the session ended and the camera went to the studio, the face of a man who didn't even want to be there!

the proverbial slapped arse. it genuinely made me laugh seeing how utterly miserable he looked.

they need to put him on the next session of brecel/si as some sort of compensation.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11492 on: Today at 07:09:02 pm »

I think Selby is a great lad off the table and very talented but hes the snooker equivalent of Pickford catching the ball and falling to the floor while feigning concussion.

What hes done to Allen is what he does whenever hes behind in a match. Deliberately slow down the pace, walk round the table a few extra times per shot, knowing that his opponent will start to get flustered. It was the same in the 2014 final against Ronnie.

Ive got no issue with safety play and tactical snooker but his pace of play is a joke and hes short changed the paying public.

By contrast Si has been amazing. He really could be the next big thing.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11493 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm »
Si is utterly brilliant. Such a tonic to this afternoon's session ;D
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Si could get tomorrow off at this rate. A couple of amazing breaks but hes had some outrageous luck so far as well.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 07:38:59 pm »
Si's incredible,bravo.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11496 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Si is very impressive. Its the whole thing, cue ball control, beautiful clean striking, touch and timing, temperament, shot selection; and a cue action to die for.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11497 on: Today at 07:41:02 pm »
Incredible display by Si so far today.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11498 on: Today at 07:53:28 pm »
Ironically, the player Si reminds me of the most is Hendry.

Is there any protocol for allocating more time to the Selby match? Ie if Si wraps up tonight or early tomorrow can they wheel the other match out early?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11499 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm »
He's played some brilliant snooker these past couple of weeks
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 08:01:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:38:19 pm
Si is utterly brilliant. Such a tonic to this afternoon's session ;D

Had it on in the background this afternoon. Looked up at around quarter to six and saw that it was 7-6 and the session had ended ;D

I don't mind Selby and I love watching safety play but there's no doubt he can be trying to your patience.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm »
Si is absolutely murdering Brecel at this point.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 08:49:35 pm »
This is a tremendous session of snooker
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11503 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm »
Oof,these guys are tremendous.Brecel giving it a go and fighting back.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11504 on: Today at 09:00:44 pm »
This is great ;D
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11505 on: Today at 09:05:31 pm »
Good to see breckle coming back into it. Some ridiculous potting
