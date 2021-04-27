Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 556727 times)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:12:05 pm
Hendry absolutely hates this kind of snooker. He doesnt even try to hide it ;D

Hes not alone - Im watching the Punchestown Festival racing, having lost the will to live watching the snooker. I dont blame Allen - he knows whats needed against Selby, but its turgid viewing.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Hendry is comedy today. Hes been Selbyed with a face like a slapped arse :lmao
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 04:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:42:33 pm
Hes not alone - Im watching the Punchestown Festival racing, having lost the will to live watching the snooker. I dont blame Allen - he knows whats needed against Selby, but its turgid viewing.

Midsession interval at quarter to 5 days it all. Weve seen full sessions finished in this time.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 05:53:43 pm »
5 frames played before running out of time. Absolute farce.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Wow. One frame after the interval. Is that a record?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 05:54:46 pm »
it's almost worth it for the amusement of just how much hendry obviously hates it. almost.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 05:56:02 pm »
Haha Hendry called that session 'a dark cloud' over the game! Love his honest assessment of his personal viewpoint of that kind of game.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11487 on: Today at 05:57:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:54:46 pm
it's almost worth it for the amusement of just how much hendry obviously hates it. almost.

Did you see his face when the session ended and the camera went to the studio, the face of a man who didn't even want to be there!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Chavvie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11488 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
Ive defended Selby but that was not a good session from either of them. Too slow and defensive and also lots of bad shots
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,874
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 06:00:48 pm »
They could still be playing well into Sunday morning at this rate.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,805
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Just typical Selby things.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:57:27 pm
Did you see his face when the session ended and the camera went to the studio, the face of a man who didn't even want to be there!

the proverbial slapped arse. it genuinely made me laugh seeing how utterly miserable he looked.

they need to put him on the next session of brecel/si as some sort of compensation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Up
« previous next »
 