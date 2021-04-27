Total Members Voted: 126
Hendry absolutely hates this kind of snooker. He doesnt even try to hide it
Hes not alone - Im watching the Punchestown Festival racing, having lost the will to live watching the snooker. I dont blame Allen - he knows whats needed against Selby, but its turgid viewing.
it's almost worth it for the amusement of just how much hendry obviously hates it. almost.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Did you see his face when the session ended and the camera went to the studio, the face of a man who didn't even want to be there!
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]