Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 555595 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,297
  • Truthiness
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 04:42:04 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:23:12 pm
Ronnie mirroring my sporting season with Liverpool there.
More like Ronnie performing like his beloved Arsenal and blowing a huge lead while playing like a drain / bottling it  (delete as appropriate).
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:39:51 pm
There's nowhere near his best and then there's what he served up this afternoon. I'd say he played poorly yesterday but today was on a whole other level.

Yep, thats about right. It was such a poor effort, and unlike the more introspective player whod developed a game whereby hed dig in when his A game was misfiring.

Gerrys right about Bresels talent - its frighteningly good. But if he ever wanted to be a multiple world champion, which seems from his comments unlikely, he needs to use the B game he claims to possess on occasion.

Ronnie said something quite telling in the interview yesterday when he was 10-6 up. It was something like being in awe of Brecels sheer scoring ability and fluency (I dont remember it verbatim). Having said all that, should he reach the final, Id love him to win it; but my bet would be on whoever out of Selby, Higgins or Allen hed meet.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 06:03:52 pm »

Ronnie just didnt perform. He had plenty of chances in the first few frames but didnt put a break together. In truth he was poor yesterday but got away with it. Could well be that he hasnt had the same intensity since winning it last year which is fair enough. Nothing to prove.

Would love anyone but Selby from here.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,442
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
very philosophical interview from ronnie on eurosport, he actually sounds like he's in a pretty good place at the moment.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:11:26 pm
very philosophical interview from ronnie on eurosport, he actually sounds like he's in a pretty good place at the moment.

Same on the Beeb, very upbeat and looking forward to start running again tomorrow after being advised to lay off it for a while he recovered from a recent virus.  He laughed about putting a few extra pounds on he wanted to get rid of!

Meanwhile, McGill 9-8 up and looking good to snatch a tense, nervy 18th frame.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:57 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 