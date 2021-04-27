There's nowhere near his best and then there's what he served up this afternoon. I'd say he played poorly yesterday but today was on a whole other level.



Yep, thats about right. It was such a poor effort, and unlike the more introspective player whod developed a game whereby hed dig in when his A game was misfiring.Gerrys right about Bresels talent - its frighteningly good. But if he ever wanted to be a multiple world champion, which seems from his comments unlikely, he needs to use the B game he claims to possess on occasion.Ronnie said something quite telling in the interview yesterday when he was 10-6 up. It was something like being in awe of Brecels sheer scoring ability and fluency (I dont remember it verbatim). Having said all that, should he reach the final, Id love him to win it; but my bet would be on whoever out of Selby, Higgins or Allen hed meet.