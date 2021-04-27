There's nowhere near his best and then there's what he served up this afternoon. I'd say he played poorly yesterday but today was on a whole other level.
Yep, thats about right. It was such a poor effort, and unlike the more introspective player whod developed a game whereby hed dig in when his A game was misfiring.
Gerrys right about Bresels talent - its frighteningly good. But if he ever wanted to be a multiple world champion, which seems from his comments unlikely, he needs to use the B game he claims to possess on occasion.
Ronnie said something quite telling in the interview yesterday when he was 10-6 up. It was something like being in awe of Brecels sheer scoring ability and fluency (I dont remember it verbatim). Having said all that, should he reach the final, Id love him to win it; but my bet would be on whoever out of Selby, Higgins or Allen hed meet.