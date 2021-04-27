Total Members Voted: 126
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Quality snooker from the cheater of Wishaw
Lisowski just played 2 dreadful shots to gift this frame to McGill. 8-1 now.
Frustrating, cos he's really good to watch when he's on it but doesn't perform consistently.
Will Kyren Wilson win a frame tonight?
A bunch of players playing very poorly and getting stomped. Not sure many of those handing out beatings have been that good, but they've not needed to be.
