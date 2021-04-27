Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:28:07 pm
Wilson is having a really bad day, some not so great shots but really bad luck as well.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:34:09 pm
these 2nd round games have been pretty shit so far. one sided as fuck.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:45:31 pm
7-0. May as well just call it a day.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:56:48 pm
Can't have been too many 8-0 sessions over the years?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm
Quality snooker from the cheater of Wishaw
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:51:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm
Quality snooker from the cheater of Wishaw

Ive never forgiven nor forgotten his part in that sting. However, given how his form is, Ive backed him e/w @ 6/1
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Lisowski just played 2 dreadful shots to gift this frame to McGill. 8-1 now.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 03:21:45 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Lisowski just played 2 dreadful shots to gift this frame to McGill. 8-1 now.

Frustrating, cos he's really good to watch when he's on it but doesn't perform consistently.

Not many close matches in the second round so far, except for Selby vs Wilson.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 03:50:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:21:45 pm
Frustrating, cos he's really good to watch when he's on it but doesn't perform consistently.



Yeah, strange and frustrating career so far. He looks determined to throw this 11th frame away as well.

Must be tough out there for him today though, nowhere to hide, knowing you've played as bad as this.
Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 04:23:48 pm

Selby in full parasite mode. His opponent does all the work to open the balls then he clears up (at a deliberately glacial pace).

As for Kyren 8-0 isnt always fatal. Dennis Taylor in the 85 final
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 04:35:10 pm
Yay...good lad, Lisowski pulls a scrappy frame back, 2-10 now.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 05:09:53 pm
Brilliant century from Lisowski 3-10 now.

mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 05:27:44 pm
10-4 to McGill now...means a final session tomorrow, 2 more frames to go.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
Will Kyren Wilson win a frame tonight?
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm
Could be 13-0 this.
Armchair expert

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
Will Kyren Wilson win a frame tonight?

That 147 must seem a lifetime ago.

Must be hard to sit next to each other when its 10-0
Knight

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
A bunch of players playing very poorly and getting stomped. Not sure many of those handing out beatings have been that good, but they've not needed to be.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:03:08 pm
Hello...
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
Will Kyren Wilson win a frame tonight?
Get in. The comeback is on!
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:03:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
A bunch of players playing very poorly and getting stomped. Not sure many of those handing out beatings have been that good, but they've not needed to be.

Yeah, it's been a really poor second round. Only Williams v Brecel was any good.
BobPaisley3

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Really thought that was another maximum on the cards.
iamnant

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 12:59:51 pm
Anyone who has IPTV, you can watch the live feed throughout the day, even the pre-live feed footage. Currently doing rehearsals and comms mic checks, which is pretty fun to watch.
Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:54:17 pm

I still expect Si to falter in this tournament but hes got real bottle for a kid. Can well see him beating McGill and making the semis.

Selby Higgins looks to be the pick of the quarters. Granite meets granite.

If Jak Jones maintains this form it will be a good game with Allen though you expect Allen will have too much stagecraft in the end.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:56:28 pm
both players have won the frame they should have lost so far.
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 03:00:03 pm
Seema is lovely.
