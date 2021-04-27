Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 549591 times)

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11200 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
some outstanding snooker from the hoss there.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11201 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:03:11 am
some outstanding snooker from the hoss there.
;D is that what they call the Iranian fella? Caught a bit of that and yeah, he was definitely in the groove.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11202 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:22:06 am
;D is that what they call the Iranian fella? Caught a bit of that and yeah, he was definitely in the groove.

it's what I call him, I can't speak for anyone else.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11203 on: Today at 11:27:43 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:25:22 am
it's what I call him, I can't speak for anyone else.
:D ah right!
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11204 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Ding out to fuck. He's just never really kicked on has he
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11205 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm »
Funny interview with the Hoss there ;D
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11206 on: Today at 12:37:06 pm »
fan isn't very good at the safety part of the game.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11207 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:37:06 pm
fan isn't very good at the safety part of the game.

Yep, blowing hot and cold.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11208 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:50:05 pm
Yep, blowing hot and cold.
Has he reached his ceiling I wonder?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11209 on: Today at 07:20:17 pm »
Protestors at the snooker. One of the tables has been vandalised ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11210 on: Today at 07:20:26 pm »
Protesters of some kind, maybe Just Stop Oil, have just done a pitch invasion during the opening frame of the evening session.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11211 on: Today at 07:21:59 pm »
How the hell are they still getting into places?!
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11212 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Should make the prick pay to repair the damage done to the table.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11213 on: Today at 07:25:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:23:23 pm
Should make the prick pay to repair the damage done to the table.

They probably will, they may not be able to play on it tonight. It looks like both tables were going to get done but the other protester got stopped before she could do anything.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11214 on: Today at 07:26:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:21:59 pm
How the hell are they still getting into places?!

I guess its not really the kind of thing you expect at a snooker match though, you can understand it with bigger, higher profile or more polluting sports or sports involving animals but snooker is pretty harmless as a sport.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11215 on: Today at 07:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:25:31 pm
They probably will, they may not be able to play on it tonight. It looks like both tables were going to get done but the other protester got stopped before she could do anything.

https://twitter.com/Adrianheneghan/status/1648028841015668741

The ref's done a great job saving the table there.

https://twitter.com/GoonerLee180/status/1648029098839535616

The other table wasn't so lucky...
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11216 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11217 on: Today at 07:38:54 pm »
Rob walker helping out hoovering the table. He's seemingly quite happy to turn his hand to anything.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11218 on: Today at 07:43:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:26:52 pm
https://twitter.com/Adrianheneghan/status/1648028841015668741

The ref's done a great job saving the table there.

https://twitter.com/GoonerLee180/status/1648029098839535616

The other table wasn't so lucky...

Yeah, I was watching the Allen game and head all the commotion and then saw her getting wrestled from the table. Kind of gutted I wasn't watching the other match.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11219 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm »
Wheres the protestor going?!! Jail, probably.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11220 on: Today at 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:26:09 pm
I guess its not really the kind of thing you expect at a snooker match though, you can understand it with bigger, higher profile or more polluting sports or sports involving animals but snooker is pretty harmless as a sport.

Don't know about that, this is a still a big event, Live on the telly etc so protesters will see it as a ideal opportunity to get airtime.

Massive applause now as play resumes between Allen and Fan...the affected table not in use at the moment, it has to be reclothed.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11221 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
in all seriousness the lack of speed from any kind of security at all really needs questions asked about it.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11222 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm »
Reckon the protesters main aim was to get all play suspended for the day....well they fucked that up. Didn't see it happen, any news about what it was all about.

Considering all what's gone on, a brilliant century from Allen..now goes 7-3 up.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11223 on: Today at 08:06:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:00:55 pm
in all seriousness the lack of speed from any kind of security at all really needs questions asked about it.

It does, fuck knows what some nutter might do.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11224 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
There hasn't been as much powder seen on a snooker table since Kirk Stevens retired.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11225 on: Today at 08:21:31 pm »
Last summer my mate Ed brought his director mate at XR and JSO along to a pub visit

Absolute c---

Bragged about not having to pay tax

Sundry other more personal things. I just got a horrible vibe man

I have recycled for 20 years so I am more sympathetic to the cause than not

But I am glad that incident turned me right off that crowd (I was a member of XR but never went to owt, since was minding me dad)

Snooker has a security problem
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11226 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
It's counter-productive bellendery that just turns people away from supporting environmental causes.

I mean, what a benign sport/event to target.
