some outstanding snooker from the hoss there.
is that what they call the Iranian fella? Caught a bit of that and yeah, he was definitely in the groove.
it's what I call him, I can't speak for anyone else.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
fan isn't very good at the safety part of the game.
Yep, blowing hot and cold.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Should make the prick pay to repair the damage done to the table.
How the hell are they still getting into places?!
They probably will, they may not be able to play on it tonight. It looks like both tables were going to get done but the other protester got stopped before she could do anything.
https://twitter.com/Adrianheneghan/status/1648028841015668741The ref's done a great job saving the table there. https://twitter.com/GoonerLee180/status/1648029098839535616The other table wasn't so lucky...
I guess its not really the kind of thing you expect at a snooker match though, you can understand it with bigger, higher profile or more polluting sports or sports involving animals but snooker is pretty harmless as a sport.
