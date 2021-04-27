Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread

mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11160 on: March 30, 2023, 05:00:20 pm »
6-2 to Selby going into the evening session.

Has this Hull venue been used before, lots of empty seats all week. Love a major snooker event to be held in Liverpool.

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11161 on: March 30, 2023, 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 30, 2023, 05:00:20 pm
6-2 to Selby going into the evening session.

Has this Hull venue been used before, lots if empty seats all week. Love a major snooker event to be held in Liverpool.

Was similar in Leicester last week. Think theres a bit of snooker fatigue in British crowds. Theres a lot of events in the calendar full stop, but especially in the UK.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11162 on: March 30, 2023, 08:12:08 pm »
I know Selby will chase any frame to the bitter end...but he's 8-2 up chasing 2 snookers with only the colours remaining

I admire his self believe and dedication but it's not good for the game, especially new or casual viewers.

After 10 minutes faffing about , Day finally puts a 30 minute frame to bed. 8-3 now.
 
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11163 on: March 30, 2023, 08:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 30, 2023, 05:01:31 pm
Was similar in Leicester last week. Think theres a bit of snooker fatigue in British crowds. Theres a lot of events in the calendar full stop, but especially in the UK.

attendances this season seem to have been pretty good on the whole and there's never many at anything during the week unless ronnie is playing. if there's still nobody there tomorrow and the weekend there's a problem.

the identities of the 8 qualifiers have probably put a few off, as have the locations of this and that thing in fucking llandudno
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11164 on: March 30, 2023, 10:09:19 pm »
'Hello'.....Still think Selby will win though!
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11165 on: April 1, 2023, 03:21:42 pm »
Good to see a full house today!  Murphy 3-2 down to Selby but 22-0 up in frame 6.

Quality match this...4-4 going into tonight's session.
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11166 on: April 1, 2023, 10:40:06 pm »
Decider!
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11167 on: April 2, 2023, 10:23:45 pm »
Murphy wins again. Been in great form past couple of weeks.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11168 on: April 6, 2023, 07:54:23 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  1, 2023, 10:40:06 pm
Decider!
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  2, 2023, 10:23:45 pm
Murphy wins again. Been in great form past couple of weeks.

Bloody hell, Selby is such a c*nt to play against - all that time to play a final frame, bet Murphy was feeling peckish towards the end!
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11169 on: April 6, 2023, 08:06:42 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April  6, 2023, 07:54:23 am
Bloody hell, Selby is such a c*nt to play against - all that time to play a final frame, bet Murphy was feeling peckish towards the end!

 :lmao
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11170 on: April 12, 2023, 06:43:00 am »
World Championship draw tomorrow morning then. Some notable absentees this year, including Hawkins, Dott and Maguire.
CheshireDave

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11171 on: April 13, 2023, 09:04:33 am »
First round draw:

(1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
(16) Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
(9) Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
(8 ) Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
(5) Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
(12) Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
(13) Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
(4) Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
(3) Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
(14) Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
(11) Ali Carter v Jak Jones
(6) Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
(7) Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
(10) John Higgins v David Grace
(15) Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
(2) Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

"In perhaps the most eyebrow-raising tie of the first round, Shaun Murphy will face Si Jiahui – the player who beat him in the 2021 UK Championship which prompted Murphy to complain that amateurs 'should not be allowed in professional tournaments'."
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,395
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11172 on: April 13, 2023, 09:10:14 am »
he had a right moan about that so it's quite amusing.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11173 on: April 13, 2023, 09:19:12 am »
Would be great to see Allen go all the way after all the shit he's had to go through the last few years.
Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11174 on: April 13, 2023, 09:41:21 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on April 13, 2023, 09:04:33 am
First round draw:

(1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
(16) Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
(9) Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
(8 ) Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
(5) Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
(12) Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
(13) Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
(4) Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
(3) Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
(14) Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
(11) Ali Carter v Jak Jones
(6) Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
(7) Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
(10) John Higgins v David Grace
(15) Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
(2) Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

"In perhaps the most eyebrow-raising tie of the first round, Shaun Murphy will face Si Jiahui  the player who beat him in the 2021 UK Championship which prompted Murphy to complain that amateurs 'should not be allowed in professional tournaments'."

Some good matches in that draw.


(16) Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
(9) Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
(5) Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
(12) Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
(4) Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahu
(14) Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
(11) Ali Carter v Jak Jones
(7) Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
(15) Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
(2) Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

These are the stand out matches for me.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11175 on: April 13, 2023, 09:44:07 am »
see if brecel can finally win a game there
Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11176 on: April 13, 2023, 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 13, 2023, 09:44:07 am
see if brecel can finally win a game there

He has a good chance too.
Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11177 on: April 13, 2023, 02:31:39 pm »


Always enjoy this. Goes back to memories of school Easter holidays watching the greats of the early 80s ply their trade (together with several beers/vodkas). First ever final was Thorburn v Higgins (Alex) in 1980. Classic grinder v flair player match up.

As ever, the biggest question will be whether Ronnie is arsed. For much of this season he hasn't been but he's done that before and put practice in before the Crucible and won. If he has, he's a solid favourite especially with a potential run to the final with Selby, Higgins, Robertson and Allen in the other half. If he's been dicking around then he could lose in the first round. As a fan it used to wind me up but I've come to think his longevity is down to not burning himself out giving it 100% in lesser tournaments.

The form players have been Allen, Selby and Murphy but it often goes out of the window at the Crucible.
Peabee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11178 on: April 13, 2023, 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 13, 2023, 09:19:12 am
Would be great to see Allen go all the way after all the shit he's had to go through the last few years.

got to respect him losing 6 stone too. it's easy to give in when going through hard times.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11179 on: April 13, 2023, 03:36:56 pm »
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11180 on: April 13, 2023, 03:45:06 pm »
Were all in trouble because Selby is vulnerable early. Only this time hes playing a bum. Hell get his eye in and nobody will able to shift him.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11181 on: April 13, 2023, 03:50:33 pm »
Love this tournament...as a casual fan, I just chill out, relax and the enjoy the whole thing.
GinKop

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11182 on: April 14, 2023, 10:56:01 am »
Getting excited for this now! Always makes me think about Paul Hunter and the sad news of his passing and thinking what could have been for him in this competition over the years gone by.
nayia2002

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11183 on: April 14, 2023, 11:02:35 am »
Going for the first time on Tuesday afternoon!  :wave
amir87

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11184 on: April 14, 2023, 11:09:17 am »
Always wanted to go this but never had the chance. Hoping AndyMuller takes me as his plus one some day. I can operate a smartphone too so hopefully gives me the edge.
nayia2002

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11185 on: April 14, 2023, 11:49:46 am »
I'm hoping it's judd trump match I've chosen  ;D :butt :wave
Roady

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11186 on: April 14, 2023, 12:27:19 pm »
Been there once about six years ago.absolutrly loved it.went to an evening session .it's a brilliant venue simply the best place to watch snooker. The vibe in the city is brilliant too. Anyone going just take it all in.its brilliant.
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11187 on: April 14, 2023, 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 14, 2023, 11:09:17 am
Always wanted to go this but never had the chance. Hoping AndyMuller takes me as his plus one some day. I can operate a smartphone too so hopefully gives me the edge.

 :lmao :lmao

Next time Im looking on going, Ill drop you a PM hun.
PatriotScouser

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11188 on: April 14, 2023, 01:48:07 pm »
I predict a Trump vs Robertson final. A potential semi final of Robertson vs Selby is very tasty.

I think Mark Williams beat Ronnie in the quarters......that's if I've assumed the draw correctly!
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11189 on: April 14, 2023, 01:49:25 pm »
amir87

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11190 on: April 14, 2023, 10:17:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 14, 2023, 01:47:28 pm
:lmao :lmao

Next time Im looking on going, Ill drop you a PM hun.

;D

Lads on tour
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11191 on: Yesterday at 09:38:11 am »
OSullivan looked absolutely crap yesterday. If he was tackling somebody who could play snooker hed be cooked already. Needs to find form and quickly because hes been useless this season. Hed be 25/1 for this if he was called Luca Brecel or Stuart Bingham.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11192 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:38:11 am
OSullivan looked absolutely crap yesterday. If he was tackling somebody who could play snooker hed be cooked already. Needs to find form and quickly because hes been useless this season. Hed be 25/1 for this if he was called Luca Brecel or Stuart Bingham.

he's ill.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11193 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm »
Always good to see Carter make an early exit.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11194 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Always good to see Carter make an early exit.

Very much so.

I've been watching the other game which I wouldn't be surprised if walden won now
Online Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11195 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Always good to see Carter make an early exit.

He was dreadful tonight. Gifted the game to Jones.
Online Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11196 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm
Very much so.

I've been watching the other game which I wouldn't be surprised if walden won now

Luca wins. Finally!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11197 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm »
Funny interview with brecel saying he's done 15 minutes practice on 3 weeks and has been playing darts.
Online Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11198 on: Today at 09:10:36 am »
How come in snooker when you need snookers and you get a snooker then why cant you get replace it in the snooker position? Makes no sense to me.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #11199 on: Today at 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:10:36 am
How come in snooker when you need snookers and you get a snooker then why cant you get replace it in the snooker position? Makes no sense to me.
Isnt it something to do with the miss rule? As in, someone in a frame winning position would NEVER deliberately miss, so it cant be called a miss, so it cant be put back.
