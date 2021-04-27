First round draw:
(1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
(16) Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
(9) Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
(8 ) Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
(5) Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
(12) Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
(13) Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
(4) Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
(3) Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
(14) Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
(11) Ali Carter v Jak Jones
(6) Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
(7) Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
(10) John Higgins v David Grace
(15) Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
(2) Mark Selby v Matthew Selt
"In perhaps the most eyebrow-raising tie of the first round, Shaun Murphy will face Si Jiahui the player who beat him in the 2021 UK Championship which prompted Murphy to complain that amateurs 'should not be allowed in professional tournaments'."
Some good matches in that draw.
These are the stand out matches for me.