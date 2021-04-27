



Always enjoy this. Goes back to memories of school Easter holidays watching the greats of the early 80s ply their trade (together with several beers/vodkas). First ever final was Thorburn v Higgins (Alex) in 1980. Classic grinder v flair player match up.



As ever, the biggest question will be whether Ronnie is arsed. For much of this season he hasn't been but he's done that before and put practice in before the Crucible and won. If he has, he's a solid favourite especially with a potential run to the final with Selby, Higgins, Robertson and Allen in the other half. If he's been dicking around then he could lose in the first round. As a fan it used to wind me up but I've come to think his longevity is down to not burning himself out giving it 100% in lesser tournaments.



The form players have been Allen, Selby and Murphy but it often goes out of the window at the Crucible.