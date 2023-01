Yeah the only favourite to win their match so far is Ronnie. It was clear that he is up for this tournament in a way he never is for the best of 7 tournaments. Can easily see a Ronnie v Trump final though Kyren knows how to beat Trump if they meet in the semis.



As to the upsets, perhaps we have to recalibrate. Higgins is definitely in a slow decline and Lisowski has finally sorted out much of the inconsistency that plagued him. Allen is mercurial and can be at times unplayable and other times poor.



Robbo was the big upset for me. Slimline Murphy causing havoc.