Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

Re: The Snooker thread
December 14, 2022, 09:20:47 pm
Allen has come from 3-1 down against Ding - looks like a decider. Allen seems to get stronger and more focused under pressure; Dings the opposite sadly.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 15, 2022, 11:16:38 pm
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 15, 2022, 11:35:51 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December 15, 2022, 11:16:38 pm
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.

I'd even rather watch current footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 09:37:51 am
Quote from: Robinred on December 15, 2022, 11:16:38 pm
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.

Heres some Cliff Thorburn being exciting  :)

https://twitter.com/ILoveSnooker_/status/1603496436632543239?t=xBytOKsOj-b4FLo0ALFkqg&s=19
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 09:41:23 am
Could have a Robertson v Selby and Trump v Allen set of semi finals
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 01:20:46 pm
My man Selby gets too much hate. He needs a win so I hope he wins this.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 01:57:41 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 16, 2022, 01:20:46 pm
My man Selby gets too much hate. He needs a win so I hope he wins this.

I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.

Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 07:39:09 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December 16, 2022, 01:57:41 pm
I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.

Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.

Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 08:07:44 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on December 16, 2022, 07:39:09 pm
Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.

Yep.

Im a grumpy old git anyway. Talking of which, am I alone in finding the relentlessly repeated DHS/Coldplay ads beyond irritating?
Re: The Snooker thread
December 16, 2022, 08:19:18 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December 16, 2022, 08:07:44 pm
Yep.

Im a grumpy old git anyway. Talking of which, am I alone in finding the relentlessly repeated DHS/Coldplay ads beyond irritating?

You are very much not alone there.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 17, 2022, 08:26:48 pm
Luca Brecel 4-0 up against Allen.

Allen not getting a sniff so far.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 18, 2022, 07:07:16 pm
Whats the frame count at the midsection interval?
Re: The Snooker thread
December 18, 2022, 08:08:24 pm
Quote from: kaz1983 on December 18, 2022, 07:07:16 pm
Whats the frame count at the midsection interval?

4-4. Now 6-5 to Selby.
Re: The Snooker thread
December 18, 2022, 09:55:13 pm
Happy for Selby there.
Re: The Snooker thread
January 3, 2023, 12:49:04 pm
Another Chinese player suspended as part of a match-fixing investigation. This time it is Zhao Xintong. Really dark time for Snooker.

He won't be in the Masters. Not sure who will replace him because I don't know when they use the rankings from. I guess either Gary Wilson or Hossein Vafaei.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/64152359
Re: The Snooker thread
January 3, 2023, 01:02:59 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on January  3, 2023, 12:49:04 pm
Another Chinese player suspended as part of a match-fixing investigation. This time it is Zhao Xintong. Really dark time for Snooker.

He won't be in the Masters. Not sure who will replace him because I don't know when they use the rankings from. I guess either Gary Wilson or Hossein Vafaei.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/64152359

Bloody hell. 10 Chinese players banned up to now, surely some of them are innocent?
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 10:32:27 am
Masters starts this afternoon.
Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 05:27:45 pm
Murphy puts Robertson out.
