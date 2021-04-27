I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.



Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.



Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.