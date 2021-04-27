Total Members Voted: 126
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.
My man Selby gets too much hate. He needs a win so I hope he wins this.
I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.
Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.
Yep.Im a grumpy old git anyway. Talking of which, am I alone in finding the relentlessly repeated DHS/Coldplay ads beyond irritating?
Whats the frame count at the midsection interval?
Another Chinese player suspended as part of a match-fixing investigation. This time it is Zhao Xintong. Really dark time for Snooker.He won't be in the Masters. Not sure who will replace him because I don't know when they use the rankings from. I guess either Gary Wilson or Hossein Vafaei.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/64152359
