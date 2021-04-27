Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10960 on: December 14, 2022, 09:20:47 pm »
Allen has come from 3-1 down against Ding - looks like a decider. Allen seems to get stronger and more focused under pressure; Dings the opposite sadly.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm »
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.

I'd even rather watch current footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
Watching Selby v Murphy; no big fan of either player, but watching Selby is almost painful, and on balance Id sooner watch old footage of Cliff Thorburn and Eddie Charlton.

Heres some Cliff Thorburn being exciting  :)

https://twitter.com/ILoveSnooker_/status/1603496436632543239?t=xBytOKsOj-b4FLo0ALFkqg&s=19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
Could have a Robertson v Selby and Trump v Allen set of semi finals
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
My man Selby gets too much hate. He needs a win so I hope he wins this.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 01:57:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:20:46 pm
My man Selby gets too much hate. He needs a win so I hope he wins this.

I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.

Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 07:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:57:41 pm
I dont hate him in the slightest. Just cannot watch his turgid brand of snooker.

Great match on currently - Robertson v Williams. Robertson is playing exceptionally well and leads 4-2, but a frozen out Williams made a 147 in frame 4.

Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 08:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:39:09 pm
Feel the same way. Hes obviously a sound lad whos done a world of good speaking up about mental health issues. But, f*ck me, watching him compile a break is painful. Just no fluency and even the way he addresses the cue ball is like an old man polishing a door knob.

Yep.

Im a grumpy old git anyway. Talking of which, am I alone in finding the relentlessly repeated DHS/Coldplay ads beyond irritating?
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:07:44 pm
Yep.

Im a grumpy old git anyway. Talking of which, am I alone in finding the relentlessly repeated DHS/Coldplay ads beyond irritating?

You are very much not alone there.
