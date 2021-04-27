Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 523338 times)

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10920 on: November 20, 2022, 08:50:12 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on November 20, 2022, 08:03:22 pm
Credit to Mark Allen, really showing great determination and focus to make a game of this.

Never realised how sporting Allen is too, forever showing appreciation for shots from his opponent. Also great to see how he not only called a foul on himself, he actually asked the ref pre shot to get in position incase he hit the green before the intended  yellow, which it did.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10921 on: November 20, 2022, 10:00:31 pm »

Ronnie must be wondering what happened to the Ding that whitewashed him. Looks gone. Needs to just cut loose
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10922 on: November 20, 2022, 10:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 20, 2022, 10:00:31 pm
Ronnie must be wondering what happened to the Ding that whitewashed him. Looks gone. Needs to just cut loose

He was there this afternoon when the going was good.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10923 on: November 20, 2022, 11:29:55 pm »
What a performance from Mark. 6-1 down to win 10-7.
#JFT97

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10924 on: November 20, 2022, 11:30:34 pm »
Incredible comeback. Thought it was done and dusted at 6-1.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10925 on: November 20, 2022, 11:31:39 pm »
fair play
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10926 on: November 20, 2022, 11:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 20, 2022, 10:00:31 pm
Ronnie must be wondering what happened to the Ding that whitewashed him. Looks gone. Needs to just cut loose

Cut loose? You mean pack it all in?

After just finishing runner up in a major that he perhaps should have won.

Scrappy as fuck finish there but captivating all the same.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10927 on: November 20, 2022, 11:56:35 pm »
Well done to slimmer of the year.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10928 on: November 21, 2022, 06:16:22 am »
A serious run of form. Great to see him playing like this. Clearly has had his problems off the table but looks like hes sorted it out and focused on winning.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10929 on: November 21, 2022, 10:08:49 am »
He is absolutely flying lately. Surely the favourite at the Masters.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10930 on: November 21, 2022, 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 20, 2022, 11:41:19 pm
Cut loose? You mean pack it all in?

After just finishing runner up in a major that he perhaps should have won.

Scrappy as fuck finish there but captivating all the same.

Cut loose as in just "go for it" I'm sure he meant. Never looks like he wants to be there when the pressure is on.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10931 on: Yesterday at 08:43:08 am »
OSullivan made the fastest century in history yesterday.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10932 on: Yesterday at 08:54:20 am »
Think it got reviewed and he missed out by a few seconds.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10933 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 am »
The positional shot on the opening red was an absolute joke. Ref did well to get the balls out the pockets as fast as he did.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10934 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:54:20 am
Think it got reviewed and he missed out by a few seconds.

Oh did it? Shit that.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10935 on: Yesterday at 01:15:34 pm »
147 for Trump.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10936 on: Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm »
I reckon Peter Ebdon would have made an 8 break in three minutes and 34 seconds
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10937 on: Yesterday at 03:02:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:03:07 am
Oh did it? Shit that.

The way he's playing he might go for it again. Clearly not arsed with hanging about which I think is a fair attitude to take to these best of 7 games.

So long as he knuckles down for the Masters as I've got tickets for the final.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10938 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Is it just me or is the audio terrible? The shots on the other table sound as loud as the one they are showing, you can even hear the players footsteps as they walk around the table!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 07:23:10 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1597613859560312833

Not many players with the talent or minerals to play this in snooker. Freakish skill.
