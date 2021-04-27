Ronnie had the hallmarks of someone who wasnt bothered. Missed black off the spot, terrible safety, miscue out of nowhere. He likes Ding and you got the sense he wasnt fighting like we know he can. Probably the only player who can turn it on when he needs to but its infuriating watching him when you dont know if hes arsed.



Would be good if Lisowski wins as he has so much talent. Think Allen will though now he can stretch across the table properly.