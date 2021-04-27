Total Members Voted: 126
Isnt Murphy still in it too? Fucking greedy c*nt, taking work away from others
Ronnie through to the QF of the UK Championships, another top performance but its his post match interviews that are so damn jarring. Dead replies, being a smart ass and just acts like he hates it so much.
I just treat his interviews like some kind of comedy these days. they're quite amusing looked at that way.
'I'm not here to give advice' Ronnie's reply to what can other players do to raise their game!Not watched any snooker lately, Mark Allen had shed a load of weight, he doesn't look well to me, either way he's currently 5-3 up against Kieron Wilson...cagey frame in process at the moment.
I just treat his interviews like some kind of comedy these days. they're quite amusing looked at that way.
Ronnie 3-0 down to Ding.
Looking like a whitewash. Ronnie's been atrocious.
Glad Ronnie out, tired of his dickhead behaviour
Every year when the UK comes around I still wish it was best of 17 with a best of 31 final. I like Lisowski, seems like a good lad. Also glad O'Sullivan is out. I thought Dings time was coming to the end a bit. Was he good or Ronnie shit?
What the fuck was Allen doing on that yellow
What the fuck was Lisowski doing on that yellow
Great end, Lisowski's been the best player this tournament and should have won today but real tenacity from Allen. Anyway, hope Ding wins tomorrow.
Allen just has the winning bug at the minute. 3 finals on the spin. Shedding timber has done wonders for him.
