Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 521212 times)

Online Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10880 on: November 16, 2022, 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 16, 2022, 03:24:26 pm
Isnt Murphy still in it too? Fucking greedy c*nt, taking work away from others

Was watching a bit last night and was hoping he'd get knocked out. Hopefully Trump does the job.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10881 on: November 16, 2022, 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on November 16, 2022, 03:12:12 pm
Ronnie through to the QF of the UK Championships, another top performance but its his post match interviews that are so damn jarring. Dead replies, being a smart ass and just acts like he hates it so much.

I just treat his interviews like some kind of comedy these days. they're quite amusing looked at that way.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10882 on: November 16, 2022, 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 16, 2022, 07:00:31 pm
I just treat his interviews like some kind of comedy these days. they're quite amusing looked at that way.

'I'm not here to give advice' Ronnie's reply to what can other players do to raise their game!

Not watched any snooker lately, Mark Allen had shed a load of weight, he doesn't look well to me, either way he's currently 5-3 up against Kieron Wilson...cagey frame in process at the moment.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10883 on: November 17, 2022, 09:31:27 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on November 16, 2022, 10:11:10 pm
'I'm not here to give advice' Ronnie's reply to what can other players do to raise their game!

Not watched any snooker lately, Mark Allen had shed a load of weight, he doesn't look well to me, either way he's currently 5-3 up against Kieron Wilson...cagey frame in process at the moment.

Id say he looks way better for it and it seems hes got his life together now after some difficult times. His form since losing weight has been really good. Won the Northern Ireland Open again and got to the final of the British Open. Beat Selby, Robertson, Trump, Williams and now Wilson already this season. Looks like he is going to have a strong season.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10884 on: November 17, 2022, 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 16, 2022, 07:00:31 pm
I just treat his interviews like some kind of comedy these days. they're quite amusing looked at that way.

He's gone from 'I hate snooker, its rubbish, fucking snookers shit' to 'Yeah snookers alright but everyone else is rubbish, I can turn up and play at 20% and still batter most of them'

He's not really wrong either
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10885 on: November 17, 2022, 04:59:39 pm »
Really enjoyed that lengthy 8th frame between Trump v Murphy, great safety play, Murphy chasing snookers to try and win it, but Trump came out on top. Love those type of frames.

Trump 5-3 up now, but Murphy in a good position early in frame 9.
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10886 on: November 17, 2022, 05:25:19 pm »
Murphy now in early in the decider.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10887 on: November 17, 2022, 05:39:19 pm »
Not his biggest fan, but great comeback that from Murphy to take it 6-5. He has a great temperament Murphy and never looks ruffled, really good match overall.



Online sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10888 on: November 18, 2022, 01:58:14 pm »
Ronnie 3-0 down to Ding.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10889 on: November 18, 2022, 02:46:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 18, 2022, 01:58:14 pm
Ronnie 3-0 down to Ding.

Looking like a whitewash. Ronnie's been atrocious.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10890 on: November 18, 2022, 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 18, 2022, 02:46:59 pm
Looking like a whitewash. Ronnie's been atrocious.
Yep. Combined with Ding being excellent.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10891 on: November 18, 2022, 03:13:38 pm »
Well played dingaling.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10892 on: November 18, 2022, 04:26:43 pm »
Ouch. Feel sorry for Tom Ford there. Got to put it behind him.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10893 on: November 18, 2022, 04:53:26 pm »
and he did.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10894 on: November 18, 2022, 04:58:10 pm »
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10895 on: November 18, 2022, 06:34:23 pm »
Glad Ronnie out, tired of his dickhead behaviour

Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10896 on: November 18, 2022, 07:13:56 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on November 18, 2022, 06:34:23 pm
Glad Ronnie out, tired of his dickhead behaviour



Agree...it's got a bit boring and predictable lately. Hope Lisowski beats Murphy tonight and goes on to win it.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10897 on: November 18, 2022, 07:29:53 pm »
Wow what a first frame...Lisowki 67-0, up missed an easy blue, 67 on the table which Murphy cleaned up. Lisowski pots the re spotted black.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10898 on: November 18, 2022, 07:57:35 pm »
Every year when the UK comes around I still wish it was best of 17 with a best of 31 final.

I like Lisowski, seems like a good lad.

Also glad O'Sullivan is out. I thought Dings time was coming to the end a bit. Was he good or Ronnie shit?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10899 on: November 18, 2022, 08:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 18, 2022, 07:57:35 pm
Every year when the UK comes around I still wish it was best of 17 with a best of 31 final.

I like Lisowski, seems like a good lad.

Also glad O'Sullivan is out. I thought Dings time was coming to the end a bit. Was he good or Ronnie shit?

Bit of both, Ding took his chances well but he didn't exactly have to work hard for them - Ronnie's pot success % was somewhere in the 70s.

Agreed on the longer format, there's not much to distinguish the UK Championship from any of the other tour events these days.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10900 on: November 18, 2022, 09:05:49 pm »
Murphy is a bit of a c*nt, but fair play to him there.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10901 on: Yesterday at 07:52:31 am »
Ronnie had the hallmarks of someone who wasnt bothered. Missed black off the spot, terrible safety, miscue out of nowhere. He likes Ding and you got the sense he wasnt fighting like we know he can. Probably the only player who can turn it on when he needs to but its infuriating watching him when you dont know if hes arsed.

Would be good if Lisowski wins as he has so much talent. Think Allen will though now he can stretch across the table properly.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10902 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Allen doesnt know when hes beaten.
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10903 on: Yesterday at 11:05:39 pm »
Tense finish here.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10904 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm »
What the fuck was Allen doing on that yellow  ???
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10905 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
What the fuck was Lisowski doing on that yellow  ???
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10906 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm »
Great drama that.
Online Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10907 on: Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm
What the fuck was Allen doing on that yellow  ???

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm
What the fuck was Lisowski doing on that yellow  ???

;D

Great end, Lisowski's been the best player this tournament and should have won today but real tenacity from Allen. Anyway, hope Ding wins tomorrow.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10908 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Yeah hope Ding does it tomorrow.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10909 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm
;D

Great end, Lisowski's been the best player this tournament and should have won today but real tenacity from Allen. Anyway, hope Ding wins tomorrow.

Indeed.  But, he crumbles under pressure though.  You wouldn't put any money on him, that's for sure.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10910 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Allen just has the winning bug at the minute. 3 finals on the spin. Shedding timber has done wonders for him.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10911 on: Today at 09:16:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:04:22 am
Allen just has the winning bug at the minute. 3 finals on the spin. Shedding timber has done wonders for him.

Who would've guessed  ;)

Being as overweight as he was, isn't good for anyone or anything.  Apart from keeping you warm, as your blood pressure is so high  ;)

Physical fitness is one of the main reasons Ronnie has been so successful throughout his career.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10912 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
Haven't watched snooker in years but caught last few frames last night..some cracking shots but the lad who lost blew it..but main thing I took from watching is..Doesn't Steve Davis look fucking old!
Online Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10913 on: Today at 04:19:27 pm »
Ding 6-1 up against Allen with one frame to play in this session.  Big frame coming up.
