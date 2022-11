Ronnie had the hallmarks of someone who wasnít bothered. Missed black off the spot, terrible safety, miscue out of nowhere. He likes Ding and you got the sense he wasnít fighting like we know he can. Probably the only player who can turn it on when he needs to but itís infuriating watching him when you donít know if heís arsed.



Would be good if Lisowski wins as he has so much talent. Think Allen will though now he can stretch across the table properly.