What's interesting is that it isn't just Ronnie. Both Higgins and Williams are the same age, Robertson is 40 and Selby is 38. Snooker seems to have changed across the board with the truly elite players having much greater longevity.
Great to see though isn't it? I wonder who will step up to the plate once the heavyweights do eventually retire.
I think there is some truth in what Ronnie said about the young British players not having the same hunger as the Chinese. You see players like Bingtao and Xintong break through and win big tournaments and I wouldn't be surprised to see them win it in the next few years. I don't see major winners among our young players. I remember White breaking through when he was a teenager and Ronnie the same, products of a mis-spent youth. Perhaps the game is too respectable these days!
Ronnie won his first ranking title in 1993. Has any other sport had someone win ranking titles 30 years apart?... Its an amazing achievement to be able to maintain that level for 30 years. Hes also played at the crucible every year since 1993.
