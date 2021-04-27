What's interesting is that it isn't just Ronnie. Both Higgins and Williams are the same age, Robertson is 40 and Selby is 38. Snooker seems to have changed across the board with the truly elite players having much greater longevity.



It makes sense if you think about it. The moneys a lot, lot better than it used to be and its not a sport you need to be fit to play (plus I think modern players do control that side of it a lot better than the older generation). Phil Taylor was absolutely battering the competition until his mid 50s and I cant see that snooker is any more taxing than darts, so no reason a motivated Ronnie couldnt go on for a fair bit longer.