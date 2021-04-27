Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 02:45:08 pm
it became an old man's game some years ago
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm
What's interesting is that it isn't just Ronnie. Both Higgins and Williams are the same age, Robertson is 40 and Selby is 38. Snooker seems to have changed across the board with the truly elite players having much greater longevity.

It makes sense if you think about it. The moneys a lot, lot better than it used to be and its not a sport you need to be fit to play (plus I think modern players do control that side of it a lot better than the older generation). Phil Taylor was absolutely battering the competition until his mid 50s and I cant see that snooker is any more taxing than darts, so no reason a motivated Ronnie couldnt go on for a fair bit longer.
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 02:47:40 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm
What's interesting is that it isn't just Ronnie. Both Higgins and Williams are the same age, Robertson is 40 and Selby is 38. Snooker seems to have changed across the board with the truly elite players having much greater longevity.


mentally its very hard, physically no, not leg they are legging it up and down a pitch all game

but im sure some matches you come out of it feeling like youve just come back from a war
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 02:55:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm
Great to see though isn't it? I wonder who will step up to the plate once the heavyweights do eventually retire.

I think there is some truth in what Ronnie said about the young British players not having the same hunger as the Chinese. You see players like Bingtao and Xintong break through and win big tournaments and I wouldn't be surprised to see them win it in the next few years. I don't see major winners among our young players. I remember White breaking through when he was a teenager and Ronnie the same, products of a mis-spent youth. Perhaps the game is too respectable these days!
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:55:00 pm
I think there is some truth in what Ronnie said about the young British players not having the same hunger as the Chinese. You see players like Bingtao and Xintong break through and win big tournaments and I wouldn't be surprised to see them win it in the next few years. I don't see major winners among our young players. I remember White breaking through when he was a teenager and Ronnie the same, products of a mis-spent youth. Perhaps the game is too respectable these days!
There's no street football  snooker players any more. Guys who grew up playing 7 nights a week, learning every shot, honing their touch and playing 'til their mums called them in for their tea. It's all academies nowadays (probably), and young fellas don't have the hunger of the older generation.  It's all iPads and computer games now, not the real thing, innit.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10845 on: Today at 12:34:54 am
Ronnie won his first ranking title in 1993. Has any other sport had someone win ranking titles 30 years apart?... Its an amazing achievement to be able to maintain that level for 30 years. Hes also played at the crucible every year since 1993.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10846 on: Today at 11:57:24 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:34:54 am
Ronnie won his first ranking title in 1993. Has any other sport had someone win ranking titles 30 years apart?... Its an amazing achievement to be able to maintain that level for 30 years. Hes also played at the crucible every year since 1993.

I dont think so. Even Phil Taylor was 'only' winning titles for 18 years. Jack Nicklaus is probably the closest, maybe George Foreman :D
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10847 on: Today at 12:16:12 pm
Taylor was winning for more than 18 years. Though he did start later too
Wullie160975

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10848 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm
Not a comparison of players, but which is the bigger achievement?

Ronnie's 7 championships over a longer sustained career or Hendry's over a shorter period (of dominance)?
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10849 on: Today at 01:26:30 pm
Ronnie for me. Off the top of my head, I can't really remember too many opponents from Hendry's period that I reckon could cut it with today's players. Could well be recency bias at play though.
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10850 on: Today at 01:58:32 pm
You could make an arguement for either, but I'd go for O'Sullivan.

Hendry dominated for over a decade but I don't think the level of player he faced during that time compares to what O'sullivan has over a longer period.
