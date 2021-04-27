Total Members Voted: 126
That was hours ago.
Imagine what his average shot time would be if he wasn't picking shit off the cloth.
That hes so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnt feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnt matter. Ive never seen Ronnie so focused.
This is the best form Ive seen from Ronnie in years. Hes been the best player in the entire tournament from start to now.I know he brushes it off when asked about being here and snooker in general but you can see that he really wants this 7th title. He wants it much more than hes letting on.
Saw a bit of Lisowski as a pundit the other day and he reckons O'Sullivan is desperate to get 8 titles and anything he says is mind games.
Shame Williams didn't make the final - think it would've been more competitive.
Yeah was thinking the same yesterday. Trump hasnt really been in much form at all the whole tournament.
