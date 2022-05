That heís so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnít feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnít matter. Iíve never seen Ronnie so focused.



Canít believe some were fooled by Ronnie. Itís like being at school and the kids in top sets (as I was) saying to the other kids we havenít studied for our exams.Ronnie is a winner he doesnít see the game as a hobby or anything. Heís working as hard as ever to match the 7th and then go on to beat it. He knows matching it though that he will be seen without arguments as the greatest player ever.