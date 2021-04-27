Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 496822 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,526
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 pm »
Imagine what his average shot time would be if he wasn't picking shit off the cloth.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Posts: 46,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 09:38:29 pm »
Trump has done well to get this far. Never thought hes been at his best at any point in 2022. Scrapping his way to some results.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Posts: 16,469
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm »
luck's deserted him as well.
Logged

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Posts: 1,735
  • black sheep scouse
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm
That was hours ago.

yeah, it was.  I just thought it could be a little glimpse of his usual temper issues.  Good to see a free-flowing Ronnie.  Hendry sounds devastated.
Logged
dios esta buena

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • Posts: 12,525
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10764 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm »
Surely he doesnt make a comeback tomorrow?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Posts: 16,469
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10765 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm »
No this game is over. 18-8 or something. Come back in the evening for 1 frame
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • Posts: 13,165
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10766 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:32:57 pm
Imagine what his average shot time would be if he wasn't picking shit off the cloth.

That hes so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnt feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnt matter. Ive never seen Ronnie so focused.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Number 7

  • Posts: 14,160
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 07:58:17 am »
This is the best form Ive seen from Ronnie in years. Hes been the best player in the entire tournament from start to now.

I know he brushes it off when asked about being here and snooker in general but you can see that he really wants this 7th title. He wants it much more than hes letting on.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Schmarn

  • Posts: 937
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 08:19:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
That hes so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnt feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnt matter. Ive never seen Ronnie so focused.

Yep, hes totally focussed in a way he rarely is. If he played like this all the time hed have won 10-12 world titles. But then he wouldnt be Ronnie would he?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • Posts: 33,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 08:27:43 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
That hes so concerned about every bit on the cloth and he brought sandpaper to adjust his tip when it doesnt feel right (he even brought someone from Southport to make a new tip), tells me Hendry is spot on when he says Ronnie is motivated to match his record despite his insistence it doesnt matter. Ive never seen Ronnie so focused.

Cant believe some were fooled by Ronnie. Its like being at school and the kids in top sets (as I was) saying to the other kids we havent studied for our exams.

Ronnie is a winner he doesnt see the game as a hobby or anything. Hes working as hard as ever to match the 7th and then go on to beat it. He knows matching it though that he will be seen without arguments as the greatest player ever.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Posts: 3,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 08:33:42 am »
Saw a bit of Lisowski as a pundit the other day and he reckons O'Sullivan is desperate to get 8 titles and anything he says is mind games.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • Posts: 11,863
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:58:17 am
This is the best form Ive seen from Ronnie in years. Hes been the best player in the entire tournament from start to now.

I know he brushes it off when asked about being here and snooker in general but you can see that he really wants this 7th title. He wants it much more than hes letting on.

Of course he does.  The only reason why he's still playing is to break all of Hendry's (and other) records.

He's always been full of shit when he speaks - I honestly think he has contempt for the BBC and enjoys winding them up, as he does come across differently on other programmes.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • ******
  • Posts: 33,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 08:50:42 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:33:42 am
Saw a bit of Lisowski as a pundit the other day and he reckons O'Sullivan is desperate to get 8 titles and anything he says is mind games.

100%
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • Posts: 11,863
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 08:58:59 am »
Shame Williams didn't make the final - think it would've been more competitive.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • Posts: 12,525
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:58:59 am
Shame Williams didn't make the final - think it would've been more competitive.

Yeah was thinking the same yesterday. Trump hasnt really been in much form at all the whole tournament.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Posts: 16,469
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
he could still get 10 the way he's going these days.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Posts: 33,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:03:06 am
Yeah was thinking the same yesterday. Trump hasnt really been in much form at all the whole tournament.

Trump is a strange one really. Hes a quality player but this so called loss of form was always going to happen to him.

With Trump in his build up play he always seems to have to to produce a worldie shot to get himself back into the break plus his safety game  isnt up their
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Posts: 19,238
  • Kloppite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10777 on: Today at 10:07:41 am »
Watched a bit of the Snooker last night, commentators were mentioning Trumps cue action, which is one of those unorthodox cue actions that can't be taught, & saying that was hindering Trump, when it works well Trump is almost unbeatable.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Posts: 974
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 10:26:11 am »
Amazing that at 46 Ronnie is not only World Number One but seems better than ever especially with break building . 
Would be great to watch a match between the Ronnie that first won a world title in 2001 (when we won a cup treble for people who like me love a coincidence)  and the current version ?
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • Posts: 3,941
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
If there's no comeback of instanbull proportions by trump Ronnie is winning he's 7th crucible title

Think match will finish 18-9
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online AndyMuller

  • Posts: 12,525
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 02:02:37 pm »
Oower.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • Posts: 51,011
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Looks like we're getting an evening session
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • Posts: 24,819
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm »
Completely different match this now.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online voodoo ray

  • Posts: 16,469
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm »
making a game of it which is good to see
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Posts: 2,575
  • JFT97
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm »
Ronnie is having a bit of a shocker today.
Logged
