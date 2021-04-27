Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The Snooker thread
Poll
Who will win the World Championships
Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)
Total Members Voted:
126
Author
Topic: The Snooker thread (Read 495889 times)
amir87
gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,526
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10760 on:
Today
at 09:32:57 pm »
Imagine what his average shot time would be if he wasn't picking shit off the cloth.
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,195
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10761 on:
Today
at 09:38:29 pm »
Trump has done well to get this far. Never thought hes been at his best at any point in 2022. Scrapping his way to some results.
Logged
