Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 472751 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10440 on: December 4, 2021, 08:56:12 pm »
Yes Zhao; that is a scruffy fucker picking his nose on live television  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,237
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10441 on: December 5, 2021, 02:05:06 pm »
Should be an entertaining final - 2-1 to ZX at the moment.

Could do without the coughing; sounds like a winter recital in a Moscow concert hall.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10442 on: December 5, 2021, 02:30:04 pm »
Stuck this on. Don't who wins. Should be tasty, Brecel favourite but only by a whisker?

Should be an entertaining snook
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,237
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10443 on: December 5, 2021, 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  5, 2021, 02:30:04 pm
Stuck this on. Don't who wins. Should be tasty, Brecel favourite but only by a whisker?

Should be an entertaining snook

The standard is very high - including the safety. Personally have ZX as slight favourite, but theyre both on top form.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,237
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10444 on: December 5, 2021, 09:18:06 pm »
Xintong wins it 10-5.

As Spike would say, Xintong xhiddle -eye-po🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10445 on: December 19, 2021, 09:44:08 pm »
Ronnie just beat Robertson 10-8 in the final of the Grand Prix final.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,252
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 07:35:31 pm »
Brilliant fluke from Barry Hawkins after giving away 16 points  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
