Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 455469 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 12:15:41 am »
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,693
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 12:15:41 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August 16, 2021, 11:56:19 pm
Yeah and those rags were claiming its all about £100 per month, which sounds ludicrous. If its true, hes out of order but I wouldnt believe tabloids filling in the gaps.

It sounds ludicrous, but not out of the ordinary. There are numerous sports 'stars' that hide or divert their income to avoid paying child maintenance.
Not saying Allen is one of them as I've no idea whether he does or doesn't, but I wouldn't believe it just because some red top rag claimed he only pays £100 a month. Given he has 2 kids, if you assume he's paying the same for both, it would put his gross taxable income at 15k. Which quite clearly isn't his true income.

I'd hazard a guess that his bankruptcy has more to do with it than any deliberate attempt to get out of paying his fair share.

It's a shame his private life has halted his progress on the table though.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:15:41 am
It sounds ludicrous, but not out of the ordinary. There are numerous sports 'stars' that hide or divert their income to avoid paying child maintenance.
Not saying Allen is one of them as I've no idea whether he does or doesn't, but I wouldn't believe it just because some red top rag claimed he only pays £100 a month. Given he has 2 kids, if you assume he's paying the same for both, it would put his gross taxable income at 15k. Which quite clearly isn't his true income.

I'd hazard a guess that his bankruptcy has more to do with it than any deliberate attempt to get out of paying his fair share.

It's a shame his private life has halted his progress on the table though.

Ah right, I wasnt aware of his bankruptcy. Thats a further complication.

We havent a clue whats going on in their private lives, I just wouldnt trust the rags stirring the pot.

He was getting grief for not wanting her in the practice room, and I think I was one of them, but hearing whats going on, thats understandable really during the biggest competition (and potential pay day) of the season.

Hopefully it all gets sorted and he can back to form on the table.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 08:50:09 am »
None of us know the personal situation but imagine being the 14 year old daughter stuck in the middle of this

For the purpose of one or two days a year by chance they face each other or in the studio a bit of dignified behaviour wouldnt  have been to hard to do . In front of the media & for their daughter

Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 09:33:42 am »
wasnt at all awkward...........................................
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 03:51:07 pm »
Two lads from my local club playing each other today in British masters .Dean young v Scot Donaldson.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm »
The goat is on tonight.
Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
The goat is on tonight.
hope he lost ?
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 08:23:14 am »
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,706
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 08:27:19 am »
hendry/wakelin was some hard watching in the end.
