Yeah and those rags were claiming its all about £100 per month, which sounds ludicrous. If its true, hes out of order but I wouldnt believe tabloids filling in the gaps.



It sounds ludicrous, but not out of the ordinary. There are numerous sports 'stars' that hide or divert their income to avoid paying child maintenance.Not saying Allen is one of them as I've no idea whether he does or doesn't, but I wouldn't believe it just because some red top rag claimed he only pays £100 a month. Given he has 2 kids, if you assume he's paying the same for both, it would put his gross taxable income at 15k. Which quite clearly isn't his true income.I'd hazard a guess that his bankruptcy has more to do with it than any deliberate attempt to get out of paying his fair share.It's a shame his private life has halted his progress on the table though.